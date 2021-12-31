ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida football officially announces transfer of QB Jack Miller

By David Rosenberg
 1 day ago
The Florida Gators football Twitter account officially announced the transfer of former Ohio State quarterback Jack Miller III on Friday.

Miller announced he had committed to the Gators on Dec. 21, and he is expected to compete with Anthony Richardson for the starting job next year. Emory Jones, who held off entering the transfer portal to play in the Gasparilla Bowl for Florida, is still with the team. Following the game, Jones said he was mulling over his future with the Gators and left the door open for a return.

Miller redshirted at Ohio State as a freshman in 2020 and had minimal playing time this year. He completed 7-of-14 pass attempts this season for 101 yards.

Richardson is recovering from a knee procedure that kept him out of the bowl game. He also dealt with a hamstring injury and a concussion this year, which kept Jones as the starter for most of the season. With the possibility of those injury woes continuing and assuming Jones moves on as expected, Florida needed to bring in someone as a second option.

Miller fits the bill nicely already having spent time at a top-tier program. He’ll learn Napier’s system along with the rest of the team, so it’s anyone’s ballgame to claim the starting role for next year.

