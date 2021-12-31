New Voting Districts Approved by Commission Splits up Majority Black LGBTQ+ Neighborhood

Michigan's Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission (MICRC) approved new political maps Tuesday that will set the lines for the state’s 13 congressional districts, 38 state Senate seats, and 110 state House seats for the next decade. Most impactfully to northwest Michigan, Grand Traverse County – which was previously unified under one House district, District 104 – is now split into two districts. District 103 will include the northern parts of Grand Traverse and Benzie counties and all of Leelanau County, while District 104 will include the southern parts of Grand Traverse and Benzie counties, Antrim County, and parts of Kalkaska, Wexford, and Manistee counties. Assuming the new boundaries withstand expected legal challenges, the changes will have significant impacts on the 2022 election, including potentially requiring current District 104 Rep. John Roth to move if he and Rep. Jack O’Malley both seek reelection.

