Detroit, MI

New Voting Districts Approved by Commission Splits up Majority Black LGBTQ+ Neighborhood

By Editorial Cartoon
Pride Source
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission voted Tuesday to adopt the final congressional map for the next decade. The map, which the Commission referred to as “Chestnut,” received 8 votes from the 13-person panel. The other five voted for alternative plans. The map will finalize the state’s 13 U.S. House districts,...

pridesource.com

deadlinedetroit.com

Michigan's new district maps end gerrymandering, give Democrats hope

Michigan's new legislative maps give Democrats a chance to flip the state House and Senate and create new congressional battleground districts. Bridge Michigan looks at the state-level changes approved Tuesday by a nonpartisan redistricting commission:. Republicans have controlled the state Senate since the early 1980s and now have a 22-16...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Michigan redistricting commission adopts new voting district maps

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission has adopted new district maps that shape how people vote for the next decade. The commission, comprised of 13 registered voters randomly picked through an application process, were tasked with redrawing Michigan's Congressional, state House and state Senate districts. On Tuesday, the commission adopted new maps for the districts after holding public meetings across the state and reviewing more than 25,000 comments from citizens.
MICHIGAN STATE
martincitytelegraph.com

City Council approves new district boundaries

Many south Kansas City residents, myself included, will find themselves in different City Council districts when the 2023 primary and general elections take place to elect the mayor and City Council members. Following a debate that mainly centered on the boundaries for City Council districts north of the Missouri River,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Ann Arbor News

Redistricting commission approves new maps, teacher shortage addressed: The week in Michigan politics

LANSING, MI — It was a historic week in Michigan politics as the state set its new political boundaries for the next decade. Democrats gained a competitive edge in a state long dominated by Republican-drawn district lines, but the maps could be upended by litigation arguing the slashing of Black majority districts violates the Voting Rights Act.
MICHIGAN STATE
traverseticker.com

Redistricting Commission Approves New Michigan Maps, Splitting GT County; Local Leaders React

Michigan's Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission (MICRC) approved new political maps Tuesday that will set the lines for the state’s 13 congressional districts, 38 state Senate seats, and 110 state House seats for the next decade. Most impactfully to northwest Michigan, Grand Traverse County – which was previously unified under one House district, District 104 – is now split into two districts. District 103 will include the northern parts of Grand Traverse and Benzie counties and all of Leelanau County, while District 104 will include the southern parts of Grand Traverse and Benzie counties, Antrim County, and parts of Kalkaska, Wexford, and Manistee counties. Assuming the new boundaries withstand expected legal challenges, the changes will have significant impacts on the 2022 election, including potentially requiring current District 104 Rep. John Roth to move if he and Rep. Jack O’Malley both seek reelection.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
Lassen County News

California Citizens Redistricting Commission completes and approves final maps for state districts; public comment sought

The 2020 California Citizens Redistricting Commission completed and approved final maps for the state’s Congressional, Senate, Assembly, and Board of Equalization districts. The California Constitution states that public comment shall be taken for at least three days from the date of public display of any final statewide maps. Additionally, the commission shall not display any other map for public comment during that period.
POLITICS
wirx.com

Redistricting Commission Approves New Congressional Map

From the Associated Press — Michigan’s new redistricting commission has approved a U.S. House map, one that is fairer to Democrats than when the process was controlled by the Republican-led Legislature for two decades. In a landmark vote Tuesday, eight of 13 members of the panel created by a voter-approved constitutional amendment voted for the 13-district plan known as “Chestnut.” The state is losing a seat following the 2020 census. There could be 7-6 splits in favor of either party if it is competitive statewide.
CONGRESS & COURTS
marylandmatters.org

Civil Rights Advocates Sue After Baltimore County Council Approves Redistricting Plan With Only One Majority-Black District

The Baltimore County Council voted unanimously to approve a redistricting proposal with just one majority Black council district Monday, spurring a lawsuit from civil rights advocates and residents who say the map unlawfully dilutes Black residents’ power. Five of seven districts in the redistricting plan approved by the county...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS New York

New York City Racial Justice Commission Votes To Put 3 Proposals On 2022 General Election Ballot

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City’s Racial Justice Commission voted Monday to put a trio of proposals on next year’s general election ballot. The proposals include adding “a statement of values to guide government,” establishing “a racial equity office, plan and commission,” and to “measure the true cost of living.” “The goal is to education New Yorkers on the opportunity to turn out and vote on these proposals and on the substance of the proposals themselves,” said Anusha Venkataraman, executive director of the commission. The commission invited New Yorkers to join a march to the city clerk’s office to deliver the proposals on Tuesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Detroit News

Commission debates in lead-up to vote on Michigan's new electoral maps

Lansing — Michigan's Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission began Tuesday what may become a days-long process of approving the final electoral maps for voting districts for the Michigan House, state Senate and U.S. House. The maps will govern the state's elections for the next decade. An expected vote by the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Midland Daily News

New state district maps approved

Michigan's new representative district maps are set to be official, and Huron County's districts will see some changes. The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission approved new district maps for the state's congressional seats, the state Senate, and state House of Representatives this past Tuesday. There were five Congressional maps, six state senate maps, and four state representative maps to choose from.
POLITICS
theadvocate.com

New Orleans lawmakers: Speak up on districting process

Every 10 years following the U.S. census, Louisiana legislators redraw district lines for Congress, the Legislature, the Public Service Commission, the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, and the judiciary. We will convene for a special legislative session on redistricting Feb. 1. Over the past several months, we, along with...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
blogforarizona.net

AZ Dems: New Voting Districts are Rigged

Charlie Fisher, Executive Director of the Arizona Democratic Party, and Liz Luna, Executive Director of the Arizona Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee released the following statement:. “Twenty-one years ago Arizona voters passed Proposition 106, creating our Independent Redistricting Commission. We were one of the first states to take the job of...
ARIZONA STATE

