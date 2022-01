Gov. Evers Announces $18 Million to Help Wisconsin Families Pay Water Bills. Rent and utility assistance programs still available for households in need. Gov. Tony Evers announced on December 22 that $18 million in funding is available through the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) to provide water utility assistance to Wisconsin families. The program was authorized as part of an emergency effort to respond to COVID-19 and marks the first time that these water assistance funds have been made available for Wisconsin residents.

