Conner to be Game-Day Decision vs. Cowboys; Practice Notes

By Alex Weiner
All Cardinals
 1 day ago
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (heel) and wide receiver Rondale Moore (ankle) will be game-day decisions on Sunday, according to head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Kingsbury said on Monday that this would likely be the case.

Conner was a non-participant at practice on Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday, he stretched with the team for the second straight day then was not present for drills during the open portion.

Moore was limited on Thursday but then did not participate during the open part of Friday's practice. He was working off to the side.

The Cardinals lost last week's game against the Indianapolis Colts without them.

They also did not have center Rodney Hudson against the Colts, who was limited on Thursday after returning from the COVID-19 list.

"He's been good," Kingsbury said. "I thought we had a good plan, our strength staff did a good job bringing him along and I thought he practiced at a high level. I'm sure there'll be moments in the game where he's a bit tired, but that's just how it goes."

  • Defensive end Zach Allen returned to practice following two missed days with an ankle issue. Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips was not present (knee), so having Allen healthy and ready for Sunday will be even more critical for the defensive line.
  • Cornerback Marco Wilson remained out due to his shoulder injury. The Cardinals are likely rolling with a cornerback trio of Byron Murphy Jr., Antonio Hamilton and Kevin Peterson on Sunday.

Cardinals Make Five Roster Moves Ahead of Cowboys Game

Cardinals Approach Cowboys with Unique Defensive Challenges

Cowboys Defense Different from Unit that Struggled Last Season

Speaking of replacements, Kingsbury did not have a clear answer to what he'll do at left tackle. Starter D.J. Humphries landed on the COVID-19 list Thursday.

He's been the only Cardinals offensive lineman to stay healthy all year to this point, and there is no perfect answer to fill in.

  • The Cardinals could use Josh Miles, who has seldom played in three years.
  • They may slide Kelvin Beachum from right tackle, although he has not played left tackle as a Cardinal before.
  • Josh Jones was a left tackle in college at Houston and has played some right tackle this season.

"We're working through it," Kingsbury said. "It'll be a combination of one of those three guys, maybe multiple to see who's most comfortable there and go from there."

The Cardinals are facing a Cowboys pass rush that includes Randy Gregory, DeMarcus Lawrence and rookie standout Micah Parsons, so a shuffling offensive line would be tricky.

Edge rushers Markus Golden and Devon Kennard remain on the COVID list, putting their game status at risk.

Golden went on the list on Monday, while Kennard was Wednesday. Golden would be the one who has a chance to play on Sunday if he can get out of protocols in time.

"It's gonna be close," Kingsbury said. "We'll see. You know Markus, I think it'd be a Saturday morning type situation. So we just got to kind of play that out and see where it stands."

  • If both miss Sunday's game, the Cardinals could utilize Dennis Gardeck more often on the opposite side of Chandler Jones.
  • Another option is rookie Zaven Collins, who no longer has a role on defense at this point. He lined up on the edge some in college at Tulsa and was working with the outside linebackers Friday in the portion of practice open to the media.
  • Isaiah Simmons could also see increased snaps on the outside, giving way for more Joe Walker snaps unless Tanner Vallejo gets activated from reserve/injured, designated for return.

It's another week of moving parts for the Cardinals as they look to gain their footing back after three straight losses.

Comments / 0

All Cardinals

All Cardinals

