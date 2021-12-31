ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Loss of Humphries Creates Another O-Line Combination

By Howard Balzer
All Cardinals
All Cardinals
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p2UVg_0da2iDsG00

The loss of left tackle D.J. Humphries to the COVID list for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys has left the Cardinals considering different options on the ever-shuffling offensive line.

Whatever is decided, this will be the ninth different starting line combination for the Cardinals this season. The team has had 13 players play all 15 games with only three on offense: Humphries, guard/tackle Josh Jones and wide receiver Christian Kirk.

Humphries is the only offensive player that has started all 15 games, while there have been three defensive players to do that: linebackers Jordan Hicks and Isaiah Simmons and safety Budda Baker.

The possibilities Sunday could have right tackle Kelvin Beachum switching to the left side with Jones on the right, Jones playing left tackle or Josh Miles there. This presumes that center Rodney Hudson will return after missing the previous two games while on reserve/COVID-19 and that Max Garcia will be the right guard.

Of the tackle situation, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday, “We're working through it. It'll be a combination of one of those three guys. Maybe multiple to see who's most comfortable there and go from there.”

Of the eight previous combinations, only three started more than one game.

The season opened with Humphries at left tackle, Justin Pugh at left guard, Hudson at center, Jones at right guard and Beachum at right tackle. That group also started in Week 2 and Week 5.

One other combination started four games and another three. Following are the other different starting groups this season:

Weeks 6, 7, 15, 16: Left tackle Humphries, left guard Pugh, center Garcia, right guard Jones, right tackle Beachum

Weeks 11, 13, 14: Left tackle Humphries, left guard Sean Harlow, center Hudson, right guard Garcia, right tackle Beachum

Week 3: Left tackle Humphries, left guard Pugh, center Hudson, right guard Justin Murray, right tackle Jones

Week 4: Left tackle Humphries, left guard Pugh, center Hudson, right guard Garcia, right tackle Beachum

Week 8: Left tackle Humphries, left guard Pugh, center Harlow, right guard Jones, right tackle Beachum

Week 9: Left tackle Humphries, left guard Pugh, center Hudson, right guard Garcia, right tackle Beachum

Week 10: Left tackle Humphries, left guard Harlow, center Hudson, right guard Jones, right tackle Beachum

Eight players have started at 11 positions: Humphries 15, Beachum 13, Pugh 11, Jones 11 (RG 9, RT 2), Hudson 10, Garcia 9 (5 RG, 4 C), Harlow 5 (4 LG, 1 C), Murray 1

And the merry-go-round continues Sunday.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

4 Arizona Cardinals players that must be benched immediately

Which members of the Arizona Cardinals should see the bench more than the field for the rest of the season?. It’s the seemingly annual “Arizona Cardinals cramp up down the stretch.” The Cardinals are plummeting out of holding the number one seed weeks ago and now need help to clinch their division as they reside as the NFC’s fifth seed.
NFL
All Cardinals

Cardinals' Options with Humphries on the COVID-19 List

The Arizona Cardinals have been able to count on left tackle D.J. Humphries every week in recent seasons. The offensive line has had a fluctuating year when it comes to players in and out of the lineup. The Cardinals have had seven linemen play at least 46% of the team's...
NFL
All Cardinals

D.J. Humphries Added to Reserve/COVID List

The Cardinals Thursday injury report is notable for who is not on it, rather than for who is. Left tackle D.J. Humphries was not on the field in the portion of practice open to the media Thursday morning, but he was not on the injury report. Humphries has since been...
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Covid#Cowboys
The Spun

Breaking: Ben Roethlisberger Reveals His Plans For Next Season

After weeks of speculation and reports about his future in professional football, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger indicated for the first time on Thursday what his plans are for 2022. It sounds like the 39-year-old is preparing to hang up his jersey for good at the end of this season.
NFL
AllLions

Look: Peach Bowl Brawl Video Is Going Viral

The Peach Bowl takes place annually in Atlanta, Ga. It has been a staple on the bowl calendar since 1968. Beginning in 1997, the Peach Bowl has been sponsored by Chick-fil-A, and is officially known as the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. On Thursday evening, the Michigan State Spartans defeated the Pittsburgh...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Steelers insider has bad news on potential Ben Roethlisberger replacement

The Steelers need a replacement for Ben Roethlisberger, but per one team insider, that replacement may already be on the team. Mason Rudolph was originally drafted as a long-term project, thought to eventually one day take over for Roethlisberger as he entered his late-30’s. Well, Roethlisberger has played longer than expected, while Rudolph hasn’t made the necessary transition an easy one.
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones’ New Year’s Eve Quote Is Going Viral

It’s going to be a low-key New Year’s Eve for the Dallas Cowboys. Earlier this week, Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz revealed his brutally honest advice for his teammates. “Make smart decisions. Don’t go out and do stupid s***,” he said during a press conference on Wednesday....
NFL
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers looks completely unrecognizable in Steelers photoshop

A photoshop edit of Aaron Rodgers wearing a Pittsburgh Steelers uniform will catch Green Bay Packers fans off guard. The Week 17 edition of Monday Night Football could be an emotional one for Pittsburgh Steelers fans. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said the team’s home game against the Cleveland Browns is likely the last time he plays at Heinz Field. If the team does move on from Big Ben, the Steelers will receive a ton of attention in regards to finding his replacement.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears soon may no longer be owned by Aaron Rodgers

The Chicago Bears have been owned by Aaron Rodgers, figuratively, ever since the three-time MVP became the Green Bay Packers starting quarterback in 2008. That ownership could be coming to a close soon as Rodgers hinted that he could retire after the season. He could also end up being the...
NFL
PackerCentral

Packers-Vikings Will Be One of Coldest in Lambeau History

GREEN BAY, Wis. – When the Green Bay Packers host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night, it will be one of the coldest games in Lambeau Field history. At kickoff, according to the National Weather Service, it will be 6 degrees with a wind chill of minus-4. By game’s end, it could be 0 with a wind chill of minus-12. According to Luke Sampe of Green Bay TV station WFRV, it will be 6 with a wind chill of minus-10 at kickoff.
NFL
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Makes His Thoughts On Ben Roethlisberger Very Clear

Though he didn’t definitively say he’s retiring at the end of the season, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger made it sound like Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns will be his last time playing at Heinz Field. “Looking at the bigger picture, I would say all...
NFL
The Spun

Former Green Bay Packers Star Died On Friday Morning

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
NFL
The Spun

The Cowboys’ Defense Got A Boost On Thursday Afternoon

The Dallas Cowboys have received a significant boost by way of COVID-19 list elevation. On Thursday, cornerback Jourdan Lewis was cleared to retake the field. He was originally placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Christmas Eve and missed this past Sunday’s blowout win over the Washington Football Team. Lewis,...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Mike Zimmer Announces Vikings Starting QB For Packers Game

Earlier today, Vikings backup quarterback Sean Mannion was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. This news couldn’t have come at a better time for Mike Zimmer and his Minnesota squad as QB1 Kirk Cousins was moved to the list with a positive test this morning. Just a couple hours after...
NFL
The Spun

Video: Ugly Fan Fight Breaks Out At The Peach Bowl

For the most part, the 2021 college football bowl season hasn’t seen the number of fights from years past. Unfortunately, that run came to an end this week. Following the Peach Bowl between Pitt and Michigan State, there was a violent showdown in the stadium. A group of four...
COLLEGE SPORTS
All Cardinals

All Cardinals

Phoenix, AZ
638
Followers
949
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT

AllCardinals is a FanNation Channel bringing you the latest news and analysis on the Arizona Cardinals

Comments / 0

Community Policy