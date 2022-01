When Princess Charlene returned to Monaco in November after illness kept her in South Africa for at least six months, it seemed like the absence that sparked gossip and an international mystery was finally over. But within a few days, Charlene canceled her planned appearance at Monaco’s National Day ceremonies and her husband, Prince Albert, told a local newspaper that she left the principality to seek further medical care, sparking another round of rumors about the state of their marriage. The speculation only intensified when the couple’s 9-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella were photographed holding signs that said “We Love You, Mommy” and “We Miss You, Mommy.”

