ESPN 'College GameDay' crew makes picks for Alabama-Cincinnati Cotton Bowl

By AJ Spurr
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Max Gersh / The Commercial Appeal

Top-ranked Alabama will face No. 4 Cincinnati today in the 2021 Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic in Arlington, Texas. The winner will advance to the national championship game and face the winner of the other College Football Playoff semifinal in the Orange Bowl between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Georgia.

ESPN’s “College GameDay” crew set up today in sunny Miami Gardens at the Hard Rock Stadium, where the Orange Bowl takes place.

The crew made picks, including the fan vote, and it was all Crimson Tide over the Bearcats of Cincinnati.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover the Crimson Tide as the team face off against Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff Semifinal.

