MIAMI (CBSMiami)– AAA urges drivers to plan ahead for the holiday if they will be out drinking. This means choosing a designated driver, staying where you are celebrating, using a cab or ride-sharing services such as Uber or Lyft, or finding another form of sober transportation. The AAA Auto Club has teamed up with Budweiser to offer their annual ‘Tow to Go’ program which offers a confidential ride home and tow – both free of charge. You don’t even have to be a AAA member. The Tow to Go program is providing safe rides home for intoxicated drivers through 6 a.m. Monday, January...

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO