Alabama State

LOOK: Alabama fans storm Twitter in preparation for Cotton Bowl

By Stacey Blackwood
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GrKTU_0da2hMma00
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Gameday has officially arrived. The semifinal matchup between No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Cincinnati is just a few hours away and Tide fans from all around the country are eager for kickoff.

Alabama fans are notorious for taking to Twitter on gameday to express their excitement for that day’s opponent. The playoff semifinal contest only inflames Tide fans’ intensity.

If you are not fired up for kickoff already, these series of tweets are sure to get you ready and may even give you a good laugh.

