TV Series

'Schmigadoon!' star Cecily Strong and co-creator Cinco Paul embrace musical satire

kdlg.org
 1 day ago

The Apple TV+ satire series Schmigadoon! centers...

www.kdlg.org

goodhousekeeping.com

John Legend Shocks 'The Voice' Fans With Beyond-Epic News

The Voice two-part finale is officially here, and folks are on the edge of their seats to see who will be crowned the season 21 winner. In the meantime, coach John Legend has made his own exciting announcement that will be taking him on the road next year. On December...
MUSIC
BGR.com

Netflix’s hilarious new documentary celebrates 2021 finally ending

Don't Miss: Wednesday’s deals: COVID tests in stock, $177 Roomba, Philips Hue sale, more This weekend, the miserable year that was 2021 mercifully comes to a close. COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise as the Omicron variant becomes the dominant strain. Flights are being canceled left and right as Americans try to get back home after the holidays. Even Wolverine could not escape the virus, as Hugh Jackman announced on Instagram this week that he tested positive. With days to go, 2021 is still finding new ways to disappoint us. That’s why this might be the perfect time to...
MOVIES
Popculture

Major Comedy Series Just Dropped Its Final Episode

A major comedy series just dropped its final episode, and fans can now stream the whole show in its entirety. Dickinson, a fictional period comedy based around real-life writer and poet Emily Dickinson, concluded with Season 3, and the series finale is now streaming on Apple TV+. Fans can also stream the first two seasons of the series, as well as all episodes of Season 3, so there's still plenty of Dickinson content to check out.
TV SERIES
Cecily Strong
ComicBook

Cult Bo Burnham TV Series is Now Streaming on Netflix

Bo Burnham and Netflix have gone together like peanut butter and jelly this year after his original special Inside premiered and instantly became a hit with fans around the world. The streamer has doubled down on their love for Burnham though and have managed to gain the streaming rights to his cult 2013 TV series Zach Stone Is Gonna Be Famous. After Burnham had become a fan favorite on YouTube and released his first EP and two albums he was given the chance to put his mad genius onto television, and sadly the entire thing only lasted 12 episodes before being cancelled.
TV SERIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Issa Rae Blasts The Music Industry For Being Predatory To Creators

Issa Rae has built quite the empire with her HBO show Insecure. The show just wrapped up its final season, and while it got some mixed reviews, fans were still excited to see how the Finale would come together. If you're a fan of the series, then you know that...
MUSIC
#Satire
NPR

A 'Schmigadoon!' Show

SNL's Cecily Strong co-stars in the Apple TV+ satire series Schmigadoon!. It centers on a couple who gets trapped in a town where people burst into song. We talk with Strong as well as Cinco Paul, the show's co-creator.
TV SERIES
Thrillist

Kyle Mooney's Many Nostalgic Inspirations Behind 'Saturday Morning All Star Hits!'

With TV always available on demand, gone is the beloved tradition that many millennials grew up with: watching Saturday morning cartoons. Whether it was the amount of sugar in breakfast cereal or the way kids were practically hypnotized by the bright animation and zany product placement, for some, nothing compared to tuning into whatever animated block Fox Kids, Kids' WB, or Nickelodeon had programmed.
TV SERIES

