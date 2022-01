Petite Fleur celebrates the connection between New Orleans and France that was musically strengthened decades ago by clarinetist Sidney Bechet, who spent the latter portion of his life in Paris, earning legions of fans on that side of Atlantic. Appropriately, the album begins with the title cut, Bechet’s signature tune, softly performed by vocalist Cyrille Aimée, a French native, backed by the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra under the direction of drummer Adonis Rose. The song naturally suits both the singer and the band with Ricardo Pascal offering a fine solo on soprano saxophone that works tonally and soulfully in lieu of the usual clarinet. The enchantment continues on “What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life?,” which Aimée sings in French. Her voice is enhanced by elegant orchestration with trumpeter Ashlin Parker providing a sharp solo.

