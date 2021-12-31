ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conservator unearths 1887 cornerstone box from toppled Confederate monument

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleVirginia conservators opened a copper box from 1887 found this week in...

9&10 News

Time Capsule Unearthed Under Confederate Statue

A preservation team is now working to preserve several items uncovered when they opened a time capsule in Virginia. The 134-year-old metal box was found last week under the Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond while crews were taking down the pedestal that used to hold the monument. After hours...
Axios

Historians open 19th century time capsule found under Lee statue

Virginia historians on Wednesday opened a 19th century time capsule found last week in the pedestal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, which was removed from Richmond's Monument Avenue earlier this year. What they're saying: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) denounced the monument's Confederate myth that seeks...
hawaiitelegraph.com

Precious Artifacts Found in Time Capsule Beneath Confederate Statue

A rust-colored almanac from 1875, a cloth envelope and a silver coin were found Wednesday in a time capsule that sat beneath a towering statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Virginia for more than 130 years. Two other books and a small pamphlet were also found inside the...
supertalk929.com

Crews Unearth Another Time Capsule From Former Site Of Lee Statue

Crews wrapping up the removal of last weeks removal of a giant pedestal that once held a stature of Confederate General Robert E. Lee found what appears to be a second and long sought after time capsule. According to Governor Ralph Northam, who tweeted photos of a box being removed from the site said conservators were studying the artifact. The Governor says its likely the time capsule everyone was looking for last week. Historians believe a time capsule containing historical confederate memorabilia including a speculated rate photo of deceased president Abraham Lincoln.
WKRC

Time capsule from 19th century opened, but mystery remains

RICHMOND, Va. (WTVR/CNN Newsource/CBS Newspath) - It took officials in Virginia five hours to pry open a time capsule, more than a century old, found in the base of a controversial statue in the south. They had a list of items they expected to find, but it didn't turn out that way.
AFP

Confederate statue time capsule reveals secrets, sparks further mystery

A US time capsule buried 130 years ago in the base of a statue of a Confederate general revealed its secrets on Wednesday but gave rise to another mystery. Another was a book published in 1889, two years after the time capsule referenced in the 1887 newspaper article was reportedly buried, sparking questions about its whereabouts and even whether it ever existed.
