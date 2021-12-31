ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buford, GA

Class 6A blog: Wheeler, Buford boys lead pack of contenders

By Chip Saye
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 1 day ago
The Wheeler and Buford boys basketball teams have established themselves as top contenders for the Class 6A title this season, and they put on a preview of what could be a late playoff matchup when they met Tuesday night in the Tournament of Champions. Wheeler, the No. 2 team...

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Jason Semore hired from Valdosta State to coach Georgia Tech linebackers

Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins completed his assistant coaching staff Saturday with the hire of Valdosta State defensive coordinator Jason Semore, who previously served on Collins' staffs at Temple and Tech in non-coaching roles. Semore will coach linebackers, which previously was the responsibility of defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker.
ATLANTA, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

There's nothing left for Georgia except to beat Alabama

Since 2009, Alabama has been an underdog three times – in October 2015, in the 2021 SEC championship game and now. Its opponent each time: Georgia. You knew that already. This much-discussed series – the national championship game will be the ninth meeting since Nick Saban arrived in Tuscaloosa – doesn't lend itself to much in the way of new discussion. The same thing keeps happening. Georgia last beat Alabama on Sept. 22, 2007. Matthew Stafford found Mikey Henderson for a walk-off touchdown in overtime. We didn't much notice at the time, but the Bulldogs blew a 10-point lead twice that night.
GEORGIA STATE
Atlanta, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia Tech playing first Top 25 matchup since 2012

Georgia Tech's game against Tennessee on Nov. 11, 2012 was significant on a couple of fronts. It was the first women's basketball game played in McCamish Pavilion. It was only the third time that the vaunted Lady Vols had ever played at Tech. And through this week, it has remained the last time the Yellow Jackets played a game in which both teams were ranked. (Tech was ranked No. 22 and Tennessee was 20th.)
ATLANTA, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

3 key matchups: Falcons at Bills

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Here are three matchups to watch when the Falcons (7-8) play the Bills (9-6) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York:. Falcons LG Jalen Mayfield vs. Bills DT Ed Oliver: After a rocky start to the season, Mayfield has stabilized his level of play. "I'm really proud of everything I've accomplished so far," Mayfield said. "I'm going to continue to try and achieve. Every day I just come out here, and I pick one thing to just get better at each day." After nearly getting benched, Mayfield has started all 15 games and has played 942 offensive snaps. Oliver, who went ninth overall in the 2019 draft, has not developed into the game-wrecker that some predicted for him coming out of Houston. He has 33 tackles, seven tackles for losses, 10 quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks.
NFL
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

On the hot seat: The Falcons' entire offense

FLOWERY BRANCH -- With a chance to stay in the NFC playoff race, the Falcons' entire offense will be on the hot seat when they face the No. 1-ranked defense in the NFL. "Overall, you just see a defense that plays fast," Falcons offensive coordinator Dave Ragone said. "It's a good challenge for us."
NFL
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons activate three from reserve/COVID-19 list

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The Falcons activated outside linebacker Brandon Copeland, quarterback Feleipe Franks and safety Richie Grant from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday. Tight end Parker Hesse, cornerback Luther Kirk, cornerback Lafayette Pitts, defensive end Nick Thurman and wide receiver Austin Trammell were promoted to the active roster as COVID-19 placements.
NFL
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

5 things to know before Falcons-Bills kickoff

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Here are five things to know before the Falcons (7-8) face the Buffalo Bills (9-6) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. 1. Saturday roster moves: The Falcons activated three from the reserve/COVID-19 list, and promoted five while nine players remain on the reserve/COVID-19 list The Falcons activated outside linebacker Brandon Copeland, quarterback Feleipe Franks and safety Richie Grant from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.
NFL
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

As Georgia Tech emerges from pause, many challenges stand in its way

Last seen at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis in March, the Josh Pastner face shield is expected to make its public return Sunday at McCamish Pavilion. With Georgia Tech emerging from its COVID-19 pause, infection rates rising and Pastner himself having gone through a debilitating case, the Yellow Jackets will be instituting more stringent protocols than had been practiced earlier in the season. That includes Pastner's ubiquitous protection equipment that accompanied the Jackets last season on their run to the ACC championship and first NCAA Tournament berth since 2010.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Education
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Controlling Michigan's run game key for Georgia's defense

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The hay is in the barn, as football coaches like to say. The No. 3-ranked Georgia Bulldogs (12-1) and No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (12-1) wrapped up preparations Thursday for Friday night's Orange Bowl matchup in the College Football Playoff (7:30 p.m., ESPN). The highlight of the day was the head coaches' luncheon, a brief outing to Jungle Island and a walk-through at Hard Rock Stadium.
GEORGIA STATE
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

