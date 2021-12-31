ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The City With the Highest Rate of Break-Ins in Every State

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bN6rW_0da2bo5Y00 Burglary -- defined as the unlawful entry of a structure, such as a home or business, to commit a theft or felony -- is the most serious nonviolent offense tracked by the FBI. There were just over 1 million burglaries reported in the United States in 2020, the largest share of which were committed in residential properties, more often during the day than at night.

Burglaries are typically carried out for monetary gain, and each year, these crimes result in billions of dollars in stolen property. Not only do victims of burglaries typically suffer material loss, but they can also be impacted psychologically. Many burglary victims have reported heightened anxiety, difficulty sleeping, feelings of vulnerability, and even post-traumatic stress disorder in some cases.

While burglaries can happen anywhere in the United States, in some parts of the country, they are far more common than others.

Using data from the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report, 24/7 Wall St. identified the metro area with the most break ins in every state. Metro areas are ranked by the number of burglaries reported for every 100,000 people.

It is important to note that in seven states, there is only one eligible metro area with available data. In each of these cases, which are noted, the metro area listed ranks as having the highest burglary rate by default only. In three states -- Alabama, Kansas, and Pennsylvania -- there are no qualifying metro areas with available crime data.

Though each of the metro areas on this list ranks as having the highest burglary rate in its respective state, burglary rates in these places vary considerably, from 115 incidents per 100,000 people to 1,203 per 100,000. Still, in the majority of the metro areas on this list, burglary rates exceed the statewide rate as well as the national rate of 314 per 100,000.

Burglary -- along with larceny and motor vehicle theft -- is one of three criminal offenses that make up the property crime category. Due in large part to higher than average burglary rates, in nearly every metro area on this list, the overall property crime rate exceeds the comparable statewide rate. Here is a look at the city with the most property crimes in every state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IczEg_0da2bo5Y00

Alabama: No eligible metros
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: N/A (Alabama: 399.5)
> Total burglaries: N/A (Alabama: 19,660)
> Property crimes per 100K people: N/A (Alabama: 2,136.8)
> Total property crimes: N/A (Alabama: 105,161)
> Population: N/A

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MNNr3_0da2bo5Y00

Alaska: Fairbanks
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 546.7 (Alaska: 379.5)
> Total burglaries: 180 (Alaska: 2,775)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 4,152.2 (Alaska: 2,260.5)
> Total property crimes: 1,367 (Alaska: 16,528)
> Population: 96,849

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nz3BI_0da2bo5Y00

Arizona: Lake Havasu City-Kingman
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 414.2 (Arizona: 330.0)
> Total burglaries: 889 (Arizona: 24,488)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 2,163.3 (Arizona: 2,227.7)
> Total property crimes: 4,643 (Arizona: 165,323)
> Population: 212,181

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MjOEu_0da2bo5Y00

Arkansas: Hot Springs
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 1,202.9 (Arkansas: 523.1)
> Total burglaries: 1,200 (Arkansas: 15,854)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 3,583.5 (Arkansas: 2,613.4)
> Total property crimes: 3,575 (Arkansas: 79,200)
> Population: 99,386

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XFMT3_0da2bo5Y00

California: Bakersfield
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 708.1 (California: 369.7)
> Total burglaries: 6,358 (California: 145,529)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 3,106.0 (California: 2,138.9)
> Total property crimes: 27,890 (California: 842,054)
> Population: 900,202

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aqSC4_0da2bo5Y00

Colorado: Pueblo
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 660.4 (Colorado: 400.3)
> Total burglaries: 1,112 (Colorado: 23,246)
> Property crimes per 100K people: N/A (Colorado: 2,833.8)
> Total property crimes: N/A (Colorado: 164,582)
> Population: 168,424

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37V8dt_0da2bo5Y00

Connecticut: Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 234.7 (Connecticut: 187.1)
> Total burglaries: 2,381 (Connecticut: 6,656)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 2,088.9 (Connecticut: 1,565.1)
> Total property crimes: 21,196 (Connecticut: 55,670)
> Population: 1,204,877

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KQgSu_0da2bo5Y00

Delaware: Dover*
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 202.5 (Delaware: 254.2)
> Total burglaries: 372 (Delaware: 2,508)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,853.3 (Delaware: 1,961.4)
> Total property crimes: 3,404 (Delaware: 19,355)
> Population: 180,786

*Because Dover is the only eligible metro in Delaware, it is the metro with the most break-ins by default.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39nwbP_0da2bo5Y00

Florida: Tallahassee
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 445.2 (Florida: 240.6)
> Total burglaries: 1,728 (Florida: 52,293)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 2,226.7 (Florida: 1,769.4)
> Total property crimes: 8,643 (Florida: 384,556)
> Population: 386,454

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mkVE0_0da2bo5Y00

Georgia: Albany
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 574.4 (Georgia: 290.7)
> Total burglaries: 837 (Georgia: 31,139)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 2,937.9 (Georgia: 2,007.4)
> Total property crimes: 4,281 (Georgia: 214,988)
> Population: 147,384

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZlxVW_0da2bo5Y00

Hawaii: Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina*
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 296.7 (Hawaii: 329.1)
> Total burglaries: 496 (Hawaii: 4,630)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 2,115.7 (Hawaii: 2,411.4)
> Total property crimes: 3,537 (Hawaii: 33,928)
> Population: 167,488

*Because Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina is the only eligible metro in Hawaii, it is the metro with the most break-ins by default.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SSQT3_0da2bo5Y00

Idaho: Lewiston
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 400.4 (Idaho: 204.2)
> Total burglaries: 254 (Idaho: 3,731)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 2,060.3 (Idaho: 1,111.9)
> Total property crimes: 1,307 (Idaho: 20,313)
> Population: 62,990

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cziq0_0da2bo5Y00

Illinois: Danville
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 880.4 (Illinois: 246.4)
> Total burglaries: 658 (Illinois: 31,020)
> Property crimes per 100K people: N/A (Illinois: 1,559.4)
> Total property crimes: N/A (Illinois: 196,287)
> Population: 75,758

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=026SD2_0da2bo5Y00

Indiana: South Bend-Mishawaka
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 402.2 (Indiana: 280.4)
> Total burglaries: 1,302 (Indiana: 18,938)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 2,172.1 (Indiana: 1,783.2)
> Total property crimes: 7,031 (Indiana: 120,453)
> Population: 323,613

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zsr69_0da2bo5Y00

Iowa: Davenport-Moline-Rock Island
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 493.9 (Iowa: 371.1)
> Total burglaries: 1,866 (Iowa: 11,739)
> Property crimes per 100K people: N/A (Iowa: 1,698.2)
> Total property crimes: N/A (Iowa: 53,725)
> Population: 378,923

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1enXEX_0da2bo5Y00

Kansas: No eligible metros
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: N/A (Kansas: 331.4)
> Total burglaries: N/A (Kansas: 9,655)
> Property crimes per 100K people: N/A (Kansas: 2,199.1)
> Total property crimes: N/A (Kansas: 64,077)
> Population: N/A

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y92vA_0da2bo5Y00

Kentucky: Owensboro
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 449.8 (Kentucky: 344.1)
> Total burglaries: 539 (Kentucky: 15,407)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 2,330.6 (Kentucky: 1,779.5)
> Total property crimes: 2,793 (Kentucky: 79,673)
> Population: 121,128

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AeIPj_0da2bo5Y00

Louisiana: Lake Charles
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 1,065.7 (Louisiana: 510.1)
> Total burglaries: 2,247 (Louisiana: 23,698)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 3,813.6 (Louisiana: 2,884.4)
> Total property crimes: 8,041 (Louisiana: 133,989)
> Population: 209,035

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27QzVE_0da2bo5Y00

Maine: Bangor
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 170.6 (Maine: 148.8)
> Total burglaries: 260 (Maine: 2,009)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,534.7 (Maine: 1,156.2)
> Total property crimes: 2,339 (Maine: 15,610)
> Population: 152,148

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pEESb_0da2bo5Y00

Maryland: California-Lexington Park*
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 223.6 (Maryland: 252.0)
> Total burglaries: 255 (Maryland: 15,261)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,364.5 (Maryland: 1,609.8)
> Total property crimes: 1,556 (Maryland: 97,487)
> Population: 113,510

*Because California-Lexington Park is the only eligible metro in Maryland, it is the metro with the most break-ins by default.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dBnzo_0da2bo5Y00

Massachusetts: Pittsfield
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 307.4 (Massachusetts: 149.7)
> Total burglaries: 380 (Massachusetts: 10,323)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,133.5 (Massachusetts: 1,053.2)
> Total property crimes: 1,401 (Massachusetts: 72,602)
> Population: 124,944

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KAbS1_0da2bo5Y00

Michigan: Kalamazoo-Portage
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 591.0 (Michigan: 233.1)
> Total burglaries: 1,571 (Michigan: 23,231)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 3,306.6 (Michigan: 1,360.9)
> Total property crimes: 8,789 (Michigan: 135,633)
> Population: 265,066

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KuHkY_0da2bo5Y00

Minnesota: Duluth
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 341.5 (Minnesota: 307.0)
> Total burglaries: 982 (Minnesota: 17,370)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 2,407.5 (Minnesota: 2,124.9)
> Total property crimes: 6,924 (Minnesota: 120,212)
> Population: 289,383

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m30R4_0da2bo5Y00

Mississippi: Hattiesburg*
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 426.2 (Mississippi: 488.3)
> Total burglaries: 720 (Mississippi: 14,488)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 2,215.6 (Mississippi: 2,101.6)
> Total property crimes: 3,743 (Mississippi: 62,351)
> Population: 168,469

*Because Hattiesburg is the only eligible metro in Mississippi, it is the metro with the most break-ins by default.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rxSG0_0da2bo5Y00

Missouri: St. Joseph
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 558.7 (Missouri: 378.8)
> Total burglaries: 698 (Missouri: 23,300)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 3,541.3 (Missouri: 2,531.0)
> Total property crimes: 4,424 (Missouri: 155,698)
> Population: 125,411

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AZSe8_0da2bo5Y00

Montana: Billings
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 472.5 (Montana: 270.1)
> Total burglaries: 868 (Montana: 2,919)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 3,471.9 (Montana: 2,120.8)
> Total property crimes: 6,378 (Montana: 22,917)
> Population: 181,667

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cpZ9Y_0da2bo5Y00

Nebraska: Omaha-Council Bluffs
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 254.6 (Nebraska: 229.9)
> Total burglaries: 2,431 (Nebraska: 4,455)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 2,280.9 (Nebraska: 1,909.2)
> Total property crimes: 21,780 (Nebraska: 36,991)
> Population: 949,726

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kv68f_0da2bo5Y00

Nevada: Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 375.2 (Nevada: 368.8)
> Total burglaries: 8,683 (Nevada: 11,574)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 2,046.5 (Nevada: 1,926.6)
> Total property crimes: 47,356 (Nevada: 60,462)
> Population: 2,266,715

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Extw_0da2bo5Y00

New Hampshire: Manchester-Nashua*
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 115.4 (New Hampshire: 103.3)
> Total burglaries: 484 (New Hampshire: 1,412)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,138.0 (New Hampshire: 1,098.9)
> Total property crimes: 4,772 (New Hampshire: 15,014)
> Population: 417,025

*Because Manchester-Nashua is the only eligible metro in New Hampshire, it is the metro with the most break-ins by default.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IsmUl_0da2bo5Y00

New Jersey: Vineland-Bridgeton
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 399.1 (New Jersey: 146.2)
> Total burglaries: 593 (New Jersey: 12,983)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 2,148.1 (New Jersey: 1,158.2)
> Total property crimes: 3,192 (New Jersey: 102,875)
> Population: 149,527

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Mm47_0da2bo5Y00

New Mexico: Albuquerque
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 688.1 (New Mexico: 648.8)
> Total burglaries: 6,356 (New Mexico: 13,665)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 3,654.1 (New Mexico: 2,841.9)
> Total property crimes: 33,754 (New Mexico: 59,859)
> Population: 914,480

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BJsi9_0da2bo5Y00

New York: Binghamton
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 303.2 (New York: 165.5)
> Total burglaries: 715 (New York: 32,003)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 2,059.8 (New York: 1,410.7)
> Total property crimes: 4,857 (New York: 272,788)
> Population: 238,691

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34niAq_0da2bo5Y00

North Carolina: Goldsboro
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 615.4 (North Carolina: 471.2)
> Total burglaries: 758 (North Carolina: 49,952)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 2,512.0 (North Carolina: 2,226.5)
> Total property crimes: 3,094 (North Carolina: 236,026)
> Population: 123,131

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37q7gp_0da2bo5Y00

North Dakota: Fargo
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 648.6 (North Dakota: 417.6)
> Total burglaries: 1,611 (North Dakota: 3,196)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 2,829.3 (North Dakota: 2,124.1)
> Total property crimes: 7,027 (North Dakota: 16,256)
> Population: 246,145

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rGDqV_0da2bo5Y00

Ohio: Springfield
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 587.5 (Ohio: 318.8)
> Total burglaries: 784 (Ohio: 37,279)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 2,901.3 (Ohio: 1,850.3)
> Total property crimes: 3,872 (Ohio: 216,363)
> Population: 134,083

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c8j9W_0da2bo5Y00

Oklahoma: Enid
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 703.9 (Oklahoma: 613.3)
> Total burglaries: 430 (Oklahoma: 24,415)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 2,579.7 (Oklahoma: 2,705.6)
> Total property crimes: 1,576 (Oklahoma: 107,705)
> Population: 61,056

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zk1My_0da2bo5Y00

Oregon: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 342.7 (Oregon: 339.2)
> Total burglaries: 8,607 (Oregon: 14,386)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 2,678.4 (Oregon: 2,659.0)
> Total property crimes: 67,267 (Oregon: 112,782)
> Population: 2,493,221

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=084yau_0da2bo5Y00

Pennsylvania: No eligible metros
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: N/A (Pennsylvania: 248.6)
> Total burglaries: N/A (Pennsylvania: 31,774)
> Property crimes per 100K people: N/A (Pennsylvania: 1,644.1)
> Total property crimes: N/A (Pennsylvania: 210,167)
> Population: N/A

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ThsE9_0da2bo5Y00

Rhode Island: Providence-Warwick*
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 170.2 (Rhode Island: 166.8)
> Total burglaries: 2,760 (Rhode Island: 1,763)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,160.2 (Rhode Island: 1,245.5)
> Total property crimes: 18,808 (Rhode Island: 13,166)
> Population: 1,624,578

*Because Providence-Warwick is the only eligible metro in Rhode Island, it is the metro with the most break-ins by default.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TD1jA_0da2bo5Y00

South Carolina: Florence
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 672.5 (South Carolina: 448.0)
> Total burglaries: 1,379 (South Carolina: 23,377)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 3,600.8 (South Carolina: 2,721.1)
> Total property crimes: 7,384 (South Carolina: 141,987)
> Population: 204,911

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aI7Je_0da2bo5Y00

South Dakota: Rapid City
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 616.5 (South Dakota: 340.1)
> Total burglaries: 887 (South Dakota: 3,036)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 2,971.1 (South Dakota: 1,956.7)
> Total property crimes: 4,275 (South Dakota: 17,468)
> Population: 142,191

Tennessee: Memphis
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 580.0 (Tennessee: 384.5)
> Total burglaries: 7,822 (Tennessee: 26,479)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 3,718.5 (Tennessee: 2,492.8)
> Total property crimes: 50,144 (Tennessee: 171,675)
> Population: 1,344,910

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mL7GK_0da2bo5Y00

Texas: Lubbock
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 795.9 (Texas: 370.7)
> Total burglaries: 2,584 (Texas: 108,851)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 3,682.4 (Texas: 2,245.0)
> Total property crimes: 11,956 (Texas: 659,160)
> Population: 321,982

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17bytY_0da2bo5Y00

Utah: Salt Lake City
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 429.5 (Utah: 290.6)
> Total burglaries: 5,352 (Utah: 9,444)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 3,816.8 (Utah: 2,464.4)
> Total property crimes: 47,566 (Utah: 80,091)
> Population: 1,232,696

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dhsyn_0da2bo5Y00

Vermont: Burlington-South Burlington*
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 163.6 (Vermont: 154.2)
> Total burglaries: 362 (Vermont: 961)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,609.5 (Vermont: 1,217.0)
> Total property crimes: 3,561 (Vermont: 7,586)
> Population: 219,433

*Because Burlington-South Burlington is the only eligible metro in Vermont, it is the metro with the most break-ins by default.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JU5eV_0da2bo5Y00

Virginia: Roanoke
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 209.3 (Virginia: 133.5)
> Total burglaries: 656 (Virginia: 11,465)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 2,107.6 (Virginia: 1,456.4)
> Total property crimes: 6,607 (Virginia: 125,114)
> Population: 312,796

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3idR7P_0da2bo5Y00

Washington: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 616.6 (Washington: 522.1)
> Total burglaries: 24,849 (Washington: 40,167)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 3,156.9 (Washington: 2,732.4)
> Total property crimes: 127,233 (Washington: 210,223)
> Population: 3,979,845

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PRHyA_0da2bo5Y00

West Virginia: Charleston
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 522.9 (West Virginia: 273.3)
> Total burglaries: 1,332 (West Virginia: 4,877)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 2,305.7 (West Virginia: 1,399.4)
> Total property crimes: 5,873 (West Virginia: 24,976)
> Population: 257,814

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DbFev_0da2bo5Y00

Wisconsin: Eau Claire
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 328.2 (Wisconsin: 218.5)
> Total burglaries: 558 (Wisconsin: 12,744)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,735.6 (Wisconsin: 1,485.7)
> Total property crimes: 2,951 (Wisconsin: 86,654)
> Population: 169,304

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fymqx_0da2bo5Y00

Wyoming: Casper
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 339.8 (Wyoming: 210.4)
> Total burglaries: 274 (Wyoming: 1,225)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 2,423.6 (Wyoming: 1,610.6)
> Total property crimes: 1,954 (Wyoming: 9,379)
> Population: 79,858

Methodology

To determine the metro area with the highest burglary rate in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed burglary figures from the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report.

Limited data was available in the 2020 UCR for areas in Alabama, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Illinois, though metro areas in these states were not excluded from analysis. Only metro areas for which the boundaries defined by the FBI match the boundaries as defined by the U.S. Census Bureau were considered.

Data for property crime -- a category that includes larceny-theft, burglary, and motor vehicle theft -- also came from the 2020 FBI UCR. Population figures are one-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey. However, these estimates were not used to calculate crime rates. Crime rates per 100,000 people were calculated using population figures provided by the FBI in the 2020 UCR.

