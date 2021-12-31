PHOTOS: Stephen Hartgen through the years

It’s a rare gift to know what you want to do when you’re only 17 years old. I didn’t know what I wanted to do but I knew it wouldn’t be math,” jokes Susan Beltz about choosing one’s life path out of high school. Last year, Susan quietly retired after 27 years of teaching at Crested Butte Community School. “For me, it was such an exciting career. Just being a part of all that growth and continuing to be part of an amazing school, being on so many planning and hiring committees. I loved my personal career and my own growth as a teacher, doing the best I could and watching our excellent school grow. Even though we’ve grown a lot, we still know our students. It’s one of the things that makes our school excellent.”

