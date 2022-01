The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has shortened the recommended COVID-19 isolation and quarantine periods for the general public. According to the CDC, individuals with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 can leave home after isolating for five days if they have no symptoms or their symptoms are resolving. They should also wear a well-fitting mask for an additional five days to minimize the risk of infecting others.

