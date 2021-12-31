Tend the horses

How therapeutic exercise programs can help keep equine athletes and recreational horses alike feeling their best. Physical therapy. When you hear those words, you might think about regular office visits for supervised stretches, exercises, and icing, all in the name of rehabbing from injury or easing aches and pains. But physical therapy can apply to horses, too. Physical therapists like me work with horses to help them optimize movement, recover from injuries, and reach peak performance. In this article we’ll discuss the basics of equine physical therapy and how it might help your horse.
Comments / 0