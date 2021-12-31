ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tend the horses

By Bryce Angell
Idaho State Journal
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, Lord I’m getting’ up in years and soon you’ll call me home. So, now I hope you’re listenin’ while I kneel here all alone. Don’t know much ‘bout the Heavens ‘cept what Mother rightly taught. And I ain’t got much to offer. You kinda got me in a...

www.idahostatejournal.com

