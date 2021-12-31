Tend the horses

Raising kids on a ranch is, to me, the perfect environment. They learn so much about the lifestyle, the facts of life, responsibility, and reality. I’m sure glad I got to raise my son the way I did. I worked outside always and as soon as he was big enough to go in a backpack he went with me. Once he got to traveling on his own it simplified my life in some ways but complicated it in others.

PETS ・ 12 DAYS AGO