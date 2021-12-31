ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Banner Declaring Ron DeSantis 'Is Missing' While Florida 'On Fire' Flown Over Miami

By Alex J. Rouhandeh
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Criticism toward the Florida governor has ramped up amid a rise of COVID-19 in his state that has reached its highest number of reported cases on...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 388

Diceman
1d ago

Great job media, once again misleading the public. The man was with his wife whom is undergojng cancer treatment. And everyone wants to know why no one trusts the media anymore.

Reply(63)
116
CORRUPT, PA.
21h ago

Yet the so called media has no problem when Biden doesn't take questions.Maybe because he embarrasses himself every time he opens his mouth.

Reply(6)
32
Lou Cummings
1d ago

We've got plenty of fireworks going off right now. No fires though. Life is just as beautiful as ever here. It's just not for miserable people.

Reply
49
 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Government
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
701K+
Followers
76K+
Post
711M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy