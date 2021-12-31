ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katharine McPhee’s Husband: What She’s Said About David Foster & Past Relationships

By James Crowley
 1 day ago
Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Katharine McPhee has been married to music executive David Foster since 2019. Find out everything she’s said about their relationship here.

Katharine McPhee and David Foster have been happily married since June 2019. David, 72, is Katharine’s second husband, and Katharine, 37, is his fifth wife. The American Idol alum and the record executive seem incredibly in love, and it seems like David’s family, including his daughters also adore his wife. Find out everything you need to know about Katharine and David’s relationship here!

How did Katharine meet David?

It’s not clear exactly how long David and Katharine have known each other, but it’s not surprising that they’ve crossed paths, since they’re both in the music industry! In fact, when Katharine had her first wedding to Nick Cokas in 2008, David helped her during a musical tribute to her then-husband. Photos of the wedding revealed that David played piano as Katharine performed Natalie Cole’s “Unforgettable,” via People.

After Katharine filed for divorce in 2014, she dated Elyes Gabel until 2016. Katharine and David were first spotted looking cozy together in May 2017, and the pair got engaged in 2018. A year after their June 2019 wedding, Katharine wrote a sweet anniversary post for the producer in June 2020. “A year ago today I married the love of my life. Thank you for always loving me and inspiring me in all aspects of my life,” she wrote at the time. “I love you. Here’s to the future!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32zMuE_0da2XAtw00
David and Katharine have been married since June 2019. (Drew Altizer Photography/Shutterstock)

They have one son together

Katharine gave birth to her first son Rennie David in February 2021. Shortly after he was born, the singer shared her excitement for the newborn. “I love being a mommy!” she wrote in a March Instagram Story. The Smash star had revealed Rennie’s name during a March interview with The Today Show, after Hoda Kotb asked for the name. After spilling the beans on her son’s name, Katharine joked that her husband was angry at her for saying his name during a radio interview. “I think he’s just like, ‘It’s the only thing we have to keep private.’ And I’m like, ‘I’m sorry, she asked me the question!” she explained. “We don’t want to be that pretentious over the name, but just, it’s the only kind of thing you can hold onto that feels private, you know, that you can kind of keep.”

Before Rennie, David had five daughters from past relationships: Alison Jones, 51, Amy, 48, Sara, 40, Erin, 39, and Jordan, 35. Alison had been given up for adoption when she was first born. He had Amy with singer B.J. Cook, and his three other daughters were from his marriage to Rebecca Dyer.

David has gushed over his wife

It’s clear that David is absolutely in love with his wife. He’s made plenty of Instagram posts celebrating Katharine’s beauty. Katharine shared a screenshot of one of their text exchanges to her Instagram Story back in September 2021, and David couldn’t help but let his wife know how beautiful he thought she was. He called her a “Hot mom” and told her that she “look[ed] amazing” after she sent him a video of her in her underwear.

Katharine and David also spoke to HollywoodLife about how they were able to bond with each other during their time on The Masked Singer in a December 8 interview. “We spent a lot of time together, which we’re used to doing, but it was quality time. It was fun,” David said. Katharine also shared that it was a joy to get work together. “It’s creative time. It was fun to go home as well in David’s studio and have him work obsessively as he has always done on the arrangements because that’s just what he does,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aEi17_0da2XAtw00
Together, Katharine and David have one son. (MediaPunch/Shutterstock)

David’s family has defended Katharine from critics

David’s daughters have also clearly taken a liking to their step-mom. After critics shamed the singer for posting a photo where she looked fabulous nearly a year after Rennie’s birth, Sara and Erin left supportive comments for Katharine on a post where she refused to apologize for celebrating her good looks. “If you had of had cellulite and stretch marks in the photo and the caption was exactly the same we would all be celebrating his post. But you don’t and that’s not allowed to be celebrated,” Sara wrote in a comment, before mentioning that other people use other methods to slim down postpartum. “You have been working your a** off in the gym.”

David’s other daughter Erin also said that everyone should be accepting of her step-mom, and she mentioned that you shouldn’t shame anyone after giving birth no matter what. “You can’t shame someone for feeling cute after a baby whether she’s sharing stretch marks or a six pack. Let her live,” she wrote.

It’s not surprising that the daughters have stood up for their step-mom. Erin even joked about Katharine’s beauty being the only problem that they have with their dad’s wife in a June 2020 interview with People. “Our biggest issue with [Katharine] is how hot she is,” she said. “Her body is insane. When she comes over for family Sundays, I’m like, ‘Do not get in a bikini.’ My husband’s always like, ‘Kat, get in the pool!’ And I’m like, ‘Simon…'”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HvkNJ_0da2XAtw00
David and Katharine stun at the Vanity Fair Oscar party. ( Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

Katharine’s first husband was Nick Cokas

Before she tied the knot with David, Katharine was married to Nick Cokas. The pair wed in 2008, but they split up in 2014, and their divorce was finalized in 2016. The pair’s relationship ended after Katharine was photographed kissing her Smash director Michael Morris in October 2013. As the divorce was filed for, Katharine released a statement, via E! News. “After six years of marriage, and having been separated for the past year, Katharine McPhee has filed for a dissolution of marriage from Nick Cokas. The two have an amicable relationship and will remain friends. They ask that people respect their privacy during this time,” the statement read.

