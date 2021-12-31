ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Three takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s 81-67 win against Brown

By Edward Lee, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20tc8V_0da2VOu000
Maryland guard Ian Martinez (23) drives to the basket for a layup in front of Brown guard Kino Lilly Jr. (10) in the second half of the Terps' 81-67 win Thursday in College Park. Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun

Two days removed from banging his right knee against a Lehigh opponent’s knee that forced him to miss the final nine minutes of Tuesday night’s 76-55 rout, starting point guard Fatts Russell made a triumphant return, racking up 18 points, five assists and three rebounds to propel the Maryland men’s basketball team to an 81-67 victory over visiting Brown on Thursday night.

From the starters’ dominant showing to the team’s continuing troubles in the first half to Hakim Hart’s ability to make an impact on both ends of the floor, here are three takeaways from the Terps’ win before an announced 10,224 at the Xfinity Center in College Park.

The starters carried the offense

The team has frequently shown no reservations about going deep on its bench to spell its starters. And reserves such as graduate student shooting guard Xavier Green, sophomore shooting guard Ian Martinez, freshman power forward Julian Reese (St. Frances) and graduate student small forward Simon Wright have usually made healthy contributions.

That was not the case against the Bears as that foursome combined for two points on 1-for-5 shooting, three rebounds, two assists, one block, four turnovers and 10 fouls — including five on Reese, who fouled out with 2:09 left in the game.

The starting lineup of Russell, senior shooting guard Eric Ayala, junior shooting guard Hakim Hart, junior power forward Donta Scott and junior center Qudus Wahab accounted for the remaining 79 points on 27-for-53 shooting, 37 rebounds, 11 assists, six steals, two blocks, seven turnovers and 11 fouls. Interim coach Danny Manning did not seem too worried about over-relying on the starters.

“That was working for us today,” he said. “Normally, we get a little more bench production, and today we didn’t have it. But also, the guys on the court, they had the ball. We’re off tomorrow. So they can be tired tomorrow. We knew that we had to do whatever we had to do to get the game. Julian didn’t score the ball well, but he was still productive in his minutes in terms of his plus/minus out there on the court, and we’ve just got to find different ways to get contributions across the board. I thought our starting group did a really good job in terms of, especially in that second half, ball movement, making shots, and we got stops.”

Hart pointed out that many of the aforementioned players are capable of taking center stage and that depth is an asset for Maryland (8-4).

“Just finding our chemistry by playing inside-out,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of players that play with power and can finish with ease. That just makes it easier.”

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, Part 1

For the eighth time in 12 games, the Terps found themselves saddled with a halftime deficit after Brown carved out a 39-35 lead in the first 20 minutes. The Terps had been 3-4 in the previous seven games when trailing at halftime , including dropping their last three.

For the season, Maryland has been outscored 394-387 in the first half. In the second half, the Terps have outscored opposing teams 457-396.

Perhaps that’s a positive sign that the Terps are a second-half team that can climb out of any hole they dig. But it seems even Manning comprehends that formula does not have much lasting power.

“We have to do a better job of coming out and getting started,” he said. “The one thing we’ll continue to harp on with our guys is being disruptive defensively and not letting teams get into their flow. In the last two games, Lehigh and Brown, those guys got into a flow offensively, and once good players get into a flow, it’s hard to slow them down. So we have to do a much better job of slowing guys down.”

If Manning is concerned, his players remain a confident bunch that remains resolute that it can fix whatever problems keep cropping up in the first half. Maryland hopes to rewrite the script as it prepares to dive further into the Big Ten portion of its schedule with a road game at Iowa (10-3) on Monday night.

“These last two games were a good test before we get into Big Ten play,” Russell said. “We feel like we’re ready for it. We’re just going to keep working every day to prepare for our next opponent.”

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, Part 2

Hart’s versatility continues to pay dividends for the Terps.

Not only did he score 17 points — including 11 in the second half — Thursday night, but Hart also collected four rebounds, four assists and two steals. His contributions on both ends of the floor continue to impress Manning.

“He’s one of our glue pieces, if you will, and that’s not a knock on him because he does everything well,” he said. “That’s part of the reason why he has that adjective associated with his style of play. He can play the point, he can play the [shooting guard position], he can play the [small forward role]. If we go small, he can play the [power forward spot]. He knows all the plays. He’s an efficient player. Tonight, he only gets nine shots, but he makes six of them. He knocks down a three, he had four assists.”

Hart’s workload also included the task of marking Brown graduate student small forward Tamenang Choh, who scored 18 points in the first half shooting 5-for-9 from the field and 7-for-8 from the free-throw line. In the second half, Choh was limited to seven points on 3-for-6 shooting and did not get to the free-throw line.

Hart was his usual concise self describing his defensive skills.

“Just by using my wide length and sliding my feet, I think guys have a hard time,” he said. “And playing the shot with a high hand.”

Bears coach Michael Martin credited Hart with making Choh work for opportunities in the second half.

“I thought he stepped up to that challenge, and you have to credit him,” Martin said. “I know they’re not ranked now, but they’re a preseason nationally ranked team for a reason. They’ve got really good players, really good pieces and experienced talent. That’s a pretty good combination.”

MARYLAND@IOWA

Monday, 9 p.m.

TV: Big Ten Network Radio: 105.7 FM

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
247Sports

Michigan, Jim Harbaugh blasted by media after blowout loss to Georgia in College Football Playoff

Third-ranked Georgia dominated Friday night's College Football Playoff semifinal from start to finish against Jim Harbaugh and Michigan, humiliating the Wolverines, 34-11, in the Orange Bowl to advance to next month's national championship game. For Harbaugh, it was a brutal end to a stellar season and brought out some of the same jeers that followed him throughout his tenure with the Wolverines prior to a campaign that featured wins over Ohio State and Iowa for a Big Ten title.
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

4-star lineman Jamaal Jarrett drops top 11 schools

Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley four-star lineman Jamaal Jarrett dropped his top 11 schools Friday. They are Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, NC State, North Carolina, Penn State, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and Washington. He originally had released a top eight list earlier in the year, but took it down after he started...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Reason UCLA withdrew from bowl game revealed

UCLA has drawn heavy criticism for pulling out of the Holiday Bowl just hours before the scheduled kickoff, and we now know the supposed reason for the decision. UCLA said in a statement that they were advised by medical staff that having players participate in the game would be “unsafe” based on COVID protocols. One source close to the situation told Ben Bolch of the Los Angeles Times that the Bruins decided to back out after a number of players tested positive for COVID-19 the morning of the game. Other players supposedly would have been forced to play out of position, and UCLA felt that would leave those players at an increased risk of injury.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD College Sports
State
Maryland State
College Park, MD
Basketball
City
College Park, MD
College Park, MD
College Basketball
Local
Maryland College Basketball
City
Baltimore, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Basketball
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
The Detroit Free Press

Why Georgia's rout of Michigan is reminiscent of Michigan State's 2015 CFP collapse

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Gemon Green dropped his head, and the Michigan football cornerback shook it ever so slightly as he glanced briefly at the celebration unfolding in the painted red end zone at Hard Rock Stadium. James Cook had just slipped out of the backfield, cruised past the Wolverines’ last line of defense and scored on a 39-yard touchdown reception that accounted for Georgia’s last points in its 34-11 romp Friday. A party started on...
GEORGIA STATE
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Signs Offensive Lineman Ashton Craig

Notre Dame has signed 2022 Indiana offensive lineman Ashton Craig. Hometown: Lawrenceburg, Ind. Offers: Notre Dame, Michigan, Florida State, Nebraska, Baylor, Boston College, Cincinnati, Iowa, Purdue, Iowa State, Wake Forest, Indiana, Duke, Northwestern, Vanderbilt. Recruited By: Jeff Quinn. RECRUITING RANKINGS. On3: 4-star - No. 194 overall - No. 17 interior...
NOTRE DAME, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#College Sports#Brown Guard#The Baltimore Sun
ourdailybears.com

Baylor MBB vs Iowa State: Three Stats That Will Decide the Game

On New Year’s Day, the #1 ranked Baylor Men’s Basketball team (12-0) opens up conference play with a top-ten matchup in Ames against the #8 ranked Iowa State Cyclones (12-0). We may look back at this game as the deciding factor in who wins the Big 12 conference...or Iowa State basketball may follow the lead of their football team and lose half of their conference games!
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Manning
kuathletics.com

🏀 Jayhawks to Open New Year Hosting George Mason

LAWRENCE, Kan. – In an added contest, No. 6/6 Kansas (10-1) will open 2022 playing host to George Mason (7-5) on Saturday, Jan. 1, at 4 p.m. (Central) in Allen Fieldhouse. The game will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+. With it not being part of the season-ticket package, tickets are available at a reduced price and parking is free for the New Year’s Day game. Here is more information on the contest.
LAWRENCE, KS
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy