ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas doctors urge those feeling ill to get tested

KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35di8o_0da2VM8Y00

Doctors in Kansas have a simple message for those who are feeling ill: Get tested.

COVID-19 cases are surging across the country, and Kansas is no exception. To make matters worse, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists Kansas as among the five states and territories with the highest flu activity levels in the country, the Topeka Capital-Journal reported Thursday.

Dana Hawkinson, an infectious disease specialist at The University of Kansas Health System, said testing is important to determine if those who are feeling sick have COVID-19, the flu or a simple cold. He said all are viruses that can present in similar ways.

Other doctors agree.

“There is absolutely no way based on symptoms that you can distinguish between a common cold, omicron and delta,” said Steve Stites, chief medical officer at KU’s Kansas City, Kan., hospital.

Rachael Liesman, director of KU’s clinical and molecular microbiology laboratories, said the flu began circulating in early December, mostly the H3N2 variety “which tends to be a bit more of a severe flu year than other years.”

Getting tested for COVID-19 is proving challenging. Several testing sites in Kansas are reporting long lines, and at-home testing kits are sold out at many stores.

Comments / 0

Related
KNSS Radio

EARP in effect for Wichita

Thanks to light wintry mix of light freezing rain, sleet and snow across the city, most roadways are completely covered in ice and snow. Emergency crews have responded to several accidents today.
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Health
City
Kansas City, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infectious Diseases#Omicron#Delta#Ku#H3n2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Biology
NewsBreak
Microbiology
KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

Wichita, KS
626
Followers
541
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

 https://www.audacy.com/knss

Comments / 0

Community Policy