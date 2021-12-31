Not Fired: Idaho Sheriff Charged For Pulling Gun On Church Kids Who Might Have Been ‘Drunk Indians’ Keeps His Job

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland, | Source: Bingham County Sheriff’s Office / Bingham County Sheriff’s Office

In this week’s glaring example of white privilege at work in real-time, a sheriff in Idaho who was criminally charged for pulling a gun on and apparently racially profiling kids in a church group has been allowed to keep his job. For now.

Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland was indicted earlier this month by the Idaho Attorney General’s Office for allegedly threatening a Latter-Day Saints youth church group who he suggested he feared could have been “drunk Indians,” according to the Idaho News. Instead, the group of seven girls and an adult chaperone was actually driving around Rowland’s neighborhood and placing “thank you” notes on residents’ doors, ringing doorbells and leaving before anyone answered.

MORE: Police Department’s Rules Don’t Apply To Racist Cop Who Kept Job After Calling People ‘Porch Monkeys’

When Rowland heard them from his home on that fateful night of Nov. 9, law enforcement officials say the off-duty sheriff went outside, stopped their car, brandished his gun, pulled the chaperone through a window and put the gun to the woman’s head.

On Wednesday, Rowland was ordered to surrender his gun, local news outlet KSL reported. However, the county’s top police official was not fired and defiantly resisted calls to resign. Fremont County Magistrate Judge Faren Eddins denied the prosecution’s request for Rowland to be placed on leave.

The 62-year-old is formally charged with aggravated battery and aggravated assault — both felonies — and the use or exhibition of a deadly weapon, a misdemeanor.

Prosecutors apparently plan to use Rowland’s own words against himself.

Those words are likely to include a statement that suggested he racially profiled the youth church group.

“I have been doing this job for 36 years,” Rowland reportedly said following the incident. “I have had drunk Indians drive down my cul-de-sac. I’ve had drunk Indians come to my door. I live just off the reservation, we have a lot of reservation people around us that are not good people.”

There are also at least eight witnesses who can testify against Rowland in addition to a video that shows the sheriff looking at the cards the youth group members left at his door, which apparently prompted him to say, “Bull (expletive), get my gun.”

Rowland’s lawyer has described the legal investigation as a political witchhunt.

“All the attorney general is trying to do is try to remove Mr. Rowland from his position,” Justin Olesen argued in court.

A preliminary hearing ahead of a criminal trial is scheduled for late next month.

Rowland is facing more than 20 years in prison and fines of up to $56,000 if he’s convicted on all charges. Those numbers could increase significantly if prosecutors are successful in adding “firearm enhancements” to the existing charges, which would tack on up to 30 more years of prison time if Rowland is convicted of them.

1. Miami airport violence

1 of 32

2. Floyd Ray Roseberry

2 of 32

3. Jeffrey Nicholas

3 of 32

4. Robert Aaron Long, suspect in Asian massage parlor killing spree in GA

Source:Crisp County Sheriff's Office 4 of 32

5. Duke Webb, bowling alley gunman in Rockford, Illinois

Source:Winnebago County Sheriff's Office 5 of 32

6. Car Drives Into Group Of Protesters In New York

Source:Getty 6 of 32

7. Brad Parscale, demoted former Trump campaign manager

Source:Getty 7 of 32

Source:Shelby County Sheriff's Department

9. Thomas Kinworthy accused of killing Black cop, shooting another

9 of 32

10. Dalton Potter allegedly shot a cop and another man

10 of 32

11. White suspect physically attacking officer

11 of 32

12. Kyle Rittenhouse, Kenosha Jacob Blake shooter

Source:Twitter 12 of 32

13. White supremacist who beat a woman on video

13 of 32

15. Gregory and Travis McMichaels

Source:Glynn County Sheriff's Office 15 of 32

16. Anthony J. Trifiletti, shot an unarmed Black man

Source:Saint Paul Police Department 16 of 32

19. Mark Boisey

19 of 32

20. Lorne Brown

Source:NBC Miami 20 of 32

21. Patrick Crusius, El Paso Mall Mass Shooting Suspect

21 of 32

Source:Tarrant County Jail

23. Amber Guyger

23 of 32

24. James Holmes

24 of 32

25. Michael Mattioli

25 of 32

26. Dylann Roof

Source:Getty 26 of 32

27. Matthew Sloan Punched And Spit On Police...

27 of 32

28. Assaulted Police And Even Chased Them...

28 of 32

30. Shot At Police At Walmart -- And Was Let Go...

30 of 32

31. Man Holds Black Man At Gunpoint And He Is Calmly Arrested...

31 of 32

UPDATED: 9:45 a.m. ET, Sept. 7, 2021 -- Only in America can police respond to separate calls for similar incidents and have two drastically different results depending on the race of the suspect. A variation of that dichotomic truth continued to play out in real life in Florida early Sunday morning when Bryan Riley, high on methamphetamines, killed four people he didn't know, including a baby, a mother and a grandmother before shooting at police and later separately attacking a different officer. https://www.facebook.com/NewsOneOfficial/posts/4317002581688444 Incredibly, Riley survived and was not killed during the police encounter, the polar opposite results typically seen if the suspect is Black regardless of the severity of any alleged crime. The 33-year-old former Marine sharpshooter also shot an 11-year-old girl who was left fighting for her life in critical condition. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said during a press conference that Riley was “a cold, calculated murderer” who “was ready for battle” when he went on his shooting rampage in Lakeland, which is about 36 miles northeast of Tampa, around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. While Riley lived to see his day in court, for perspective's sake, convicted murderer and former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd over nonviolent allegations surrounding a counterfeit $20 bill. The examples of the difference along racial lines in law enforcement reactions to similar reports of crime keep pouring in. One glaring instance of law enforcement not being nearly as trigger-happy with white people as they are with Black suspects came courtesy of a viral video on social media. While it was unclear when, where and why a violent encounter happened between a store patron and a police officer, it was very clear that the cop never once felt threatened enough to use lethal force. [caption id="attachment_4005924" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Twitter[/caption] Precious context was missing from the video, which began recording as the cop and suspect were already grappling in an aisle of what appeared to be a liquor store. The cop, who employed a leg-sweep takedown of the suspect likely learned from departmental training, exercised the kind of restraint rarely if ever seen with nonviolent Black suspects, like Jacob Blake, who was unarmed when he was shot in the back multiple times at close range as he tried to enter his car in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The video ended with the cop handcuffing the suspect, who had clearly assaulted the officer. Scroll down to see the full video. In Florida, a self-described Trump-supporting white supremacist with a huge swastika tattooed on his chest caused a racist disruption at a restaurant, threatened to sexually assault one woman and then physically attacked another. When the police finally arrived, there was no brutality to be seen; no reckless shoving of the suspect's head into a squad car. Instead, there was some jovial joking taking place as the suspect, identified as Nicholas Arnold Schock, was carefully eased into the back of a police cruiser. In fact, the restaurant's employees and patrons used more force than the police did. https://twitter.com/ReadCarlos/status/1290073261233979393?s=20 It was a far cry from, say, how Baltimore cops treated Freddie Gray before he sustained his deadly injury in the back of a police van over suspicions about a pen knife. In another stunningly similar example, an armed white man who allegedly shot and injured a police officer after barricading himself in a home during a contentious standoff with law enforcement managed to be peacefully arrested in North Hollywood, California, in June. Police responded to a reported active shooting and somehow took the armed man into custody without resorting to the lethal force we see officers use so many times with unarmed Black people. https://twitter.com/LAPDHQ/status/1269874825956257792?s=20 The incident in West Hollywood came nearly two weeks after a suspected double murderer who was also accused of a range of other violent crimes was safely taken into custody without the police resorting to any violence, let alone lethal force. Peter Manfredonia was arrested in Maryland six days after he allegedly killed a 62-year-old man with a machete, held anther man hostage, stole the hostage's guns and vehicle, killed a former classmate, kidnapped the former classmate's girlfriend in her car in Connecticut. https://twitter.com/AndyWBRE_WYOU/status/1265829184925990915?s=20 The Hartford Courant reported reported that police said "no one was injured when he was arrested." He's also a white man, which likely explains his life being spared by members of a profession that have typically responded with deadly intentions to Black people suspected of lesser crimes, if any at all. It was a stark contrast to the reports of police shooting unarmed Black people who were not suspected of multiple murders and leading police on an inter-state chase for nearly a week. Oh, and who can forget how Ahmaud Arbery's accused killers -- father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael -- who are on video shooting the jogger were gently handled during their arrest? More on that below. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WrcmC2ly6i4&feature=emb_title That treatment stood in stark contrast to the videos circulating on social media showing how police were responding to nonviolent Black people accused of violating social distancing guidelines during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Roger Hedgpeth was arrested a block away from the White House after threatening to kill the president of the United States. The Florida man was armed with a sheathed knife on his left hip, according to a report from The Washington Post. A D.C. police report revealed that Hedgpeth told a Secret Service officer, “I am here to assassinate President Donald Trump. I have a knife to do it with.” The report described the 25-year-old as a “critically missing/endangered person as well as a mental health consumer.” He was taken into custody by the Secret Service for threatening “to do bodily harm and possession of a prohibited weapon.” The knife on Hedgpeth’s person had a 3 ½ inch blade. He was also wearing an empty pistol holder, according to the report. https://twitter.com/CBS4Local/status/1226566433552859138 Benjamin Murdy of Harford County, Maryland fired nearly 200 rounds from a rifle and a handgun, while “police never fired a single shot,” according to WMAR Baltimore. After an hour-and-a-half standoff with Harford County police, the Maryland man eventually called 911 and turned himself in. Despite the evident threat Murdy posed to the arresting officers – a threat that has resulted in the killing of many Black suspects – Murdy who was taken into custody peacefully and later charged. https://twitter.com/WMAR2News/status/1220108309400899584 Murdy opened fire on Harford Sheriff’s deputies after they arrived at his home following a report made by Murdy’s girlfriend who claims that he shot and killed her dog during a dispute. “We're familiar with him,” said Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler, “He's been the subject of a couple of protective orders from a previous relationship and then I think from the current one. I'm not up to spec on all of those, but he had made statements in there that he would take out police if they ever came to the house." Murdy’s neighbor was heading to take out his trash at the time and had to quickly seek cover to avoid being hit with the rapidly fired bullets. Bobby Schell said that although he hid on the other side of his truck, which ended up being riddled with bullet holes, he was grazed on his right knee and hit in the scrotum. Murdy was charged with attempted first-and-second degree murder, first-and-second degree assault, reckless endangerment, aggravated animal cruelty and other related charges. Florida woman Serina Probus was accused of two separate violent felonies, one of which the 20-year-old admitted to being "too high on cocaine to remember," the Tampa Bay Times reported. Despite the clear threat to the safety of the arresting officers -- a threat that police have quickly killed Black suspects over -- Probus was somehow able to be peacefully taken into custody and as a result smiled proudly in her mugshot. Her treatment stood in stark contrast to how cops typically react to Black suspects accused of the same or less. [caption id="attachment_3898806" align="aligncenter" width="600"] Pictured: Serina Probus | Source: Pasco Sheriff's Office[/caption] Police said Probus was drunk when she bit her sister on the hand for trying to prevent her from leaving a home with her 6-month-old daughter early in the morning of New Year Day. When police responded, "Probus cursed at them and tried to kick out a window in the patrol vehicle as she was being arrested and was placed in a hobble restraint to bind her legs," the Tampa Bay Times wrote. "As she was being restrained, deputies said she tried to pee on them, then spit on them once she was in the car." After Probus was booked on "the misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and felony charge of battery on a law enforcement officer," she was hit with another felony charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon stemming from an accusation in October when she allegedly intentionally hit a man with her SUV. History has shown that Black people accused of much less have suffered much worse fates at the hands of police, especially in Florida. But the rules change when white folks are involved, as shown by the Pasco Sheriff's Office, which happily snapped Probus' gleeful mugshot. It was unclear if deputies stopped to get her some Burger King on the way to being booked, which is exactly what happened after Dylann Roof -- the admitted racist murderer of nine parishioners in a historic Black church in South Carolina in 2015 -- was peacefully arrested even though he was considered armed and very dangerous. Jerri Kelly decided the best reaction to four Black teenagers who knocked on her door while fund-raising for their high school was to pull a gun on them and keep her firearm aimed at them until police arrived. While the obviously racist episode that unfolded in Arkansas resulted in Kelly being arrested, it took the Wynne Police Department -- which arrived on the scene to see Kelly holding the boys at gunpoint while they were forced to lie on the ground -- five days to actually take her into custody. https://twitter.com/newsone/status/1162484180401319936?s=20 Kelly, the wife of the local jail administrator, was arrested with tender loving care for something -- if the roles were reversed -- that arguably would have gotten one or all of the boys shot and/or killed by police. She had the audacity to plead not guilty to four counts of aggravated assault, false imprisonment and endangering the welfare of a minor. The list of similar examples literally goes on and on and serves as further proof that when you are white, no matter if you gun down people at a church or even assault police officers, you can expect to be peacefully arrested. Must be nice. See below for more.

Not Fired: Idaho Sheriff Charged For Pulling Gun On Church Kids Who Might Have Been ‘Drunk Indians’ Keeps His Job was originally published on newsone.com