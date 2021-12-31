ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Omicron may not damage lungs as badly as other variants of COVID-19

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vj1rG_0da2Unjq00

A glimmer of hope may be coming with the ongoing spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant.

The New York Times reported that studies of the variant on mice and hamsters have shown that omicron is not damaging lungs to the same extent as the other versions have.

Omicron mostly stayed in the nose, throat and windpipe, the newspaper reported.

“It’s fair to say that the idea of a disease that manifests itself primarily in the upper respiratory system is emerging,” Roland Eils, a computational biologist at the Berlin Institute of Health, told the Times.

Scientists have been infecting cells in petri dishes and have been spraying the omicron variant directly into the noses of animals, in dozens of research facilities.

Results are indicating that omicron is not as strong as the delta variant.

Not only did the omicron variant not produce as much lung damage as other COVID-19 variants, but studies also showed that animals did not lose as much weight and were less likely to die.

Researchers also found a smaller amount of the virus in the noses of the more than 100 mice used in one of the studies, The Hill reported.

Scientists made the note that omicron is still more transmissible, but seems to be milder due to immunity attributed to either vaccination or prior infection, The Hill reported.

A preprinted version of the study can be read at In Review.

More coronavirus pandemic coverage:

>> Coronavirus: How long between exposure to the virus and the start of symptoms?

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Doctors warn of ‘unusual’ Omicron symptom in kids

Parents have been warned of an unusual Omicron symptom to look out for in their kids. Young children appear to be getting rashes while infected with the new variant, a London doctor has reported. Dr. David Lloyd, a GP from north London, said he has seen about 15 percent of...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#Animals#Berlin#Mice#The New York Times#Hill#Review#Cox Media Group
AL.com

Omicron symptoms to watch for if you are fully vaccinated

The omicron variant of COVID has overtaken delta as the most dominant variant in the United States as cases continue to spike. Due to how recent omicron is, there has not been a whole lot of firm data about the new variant of the virus. When the Centers for Disease...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
cbs4local.com

El Paso doctor believes COVID-19 will go from pandemic to endemic

EL PASO, Texas (KDBC) — The COVID-19 omicron variant is spreading around the United States. Even though it has not occurred in El Paso, a local doctor believes we should be prepared for it. “The big variant in El Paso is still delta. Some 30 states across the country...
EL PASO, TX
TODAY.com

Is everyone going to get COVID-19 at some point?

At this point, we know that the omicron coronavirus variant is more transmissible than previous versions of the virus — it's already been detected in all 50 states and we're seeing record case numbers in some parts of the country already. But does that mean everyone should prepare to get COVID-19 now?
PUBLIC HEALTH
foxla.com

Doctor who caught omicron at super spreader event says pandemic isn't just due to the unvaccinated

Flint epidemiologist talks about catching omicron at super spreader event - despite being vaccinated. It turns out she was positive along with the bride and groom and a dozen medical professionals who work at Kaiser Permanente's Oakland Medical Center, that is now attributed to creating an omicron super-spreader event. California health officials confirm those infected medical workers tested negative the week before, but ended up exosing nearly 40 of their co-workers and patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

How Long Does Omicron Take to Make You Sick?

It certainly might not seem like it given the pandemic mayhem we’ve had, but the original form of SARS-CoV-2 was a bit of a slowpoke. After infiltrating our bodies, the virus would typically brew for about five or six days before symptoms kicked in. In the many months since that now-defunct version of the virus emerged, new variants have arrived to speed the timeline up. Estimates for this exposure-to-symptom gap, called the incubation period, clocked in at about five days for Alpha and four days for Delta. Now word has it that the newest kid on the pandemic block, Omicron, may have ratcheted it down to as little as three.
SCIENCE
The Atlantic

Don’t Be Surprised When You Get Omicron

My breakthrough infection started with a scratchy throat just a few days before Thanksgiving. Because I’m vaccinated, and had just tested negative for COVID-19 two days earlier, I initially brushed off the symptoms as merely a cold. Just to be sure, I got checked again a few days later. Positive. The result felt like a betrayal after 18 months of reporting on the pandemic. And as I walked home from the testing center, I realized that I had no clue what to do next.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: Two new symptoms to look out for

The UK recorded 183,000 new cases of the coronavirus, largely due to the influx of Omicron transmission. With the newest variant now being responsible for 90% of all infections currently in circulation, more and more information is coming out about the variant each day. Most recently, two new symptoms have been associated with the super-infections mutation, which has also been observed in those that are fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Taylor Daily Press

The five main symptoms of an omicron variable

The new variant brings with it different symptoms. Now that we’ve been living in a pandemic for nearly two years, most of us are familiar with the most well-known symptoms of the coronavirus. However, experts believe that the new Omicron variant also causes other symptoms. Other symptoms. Scientists are...
SCIENCE
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
6K+
Followers
44K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy