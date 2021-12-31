ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

The Red Wall Tories with a taste for truffle oil and vegan cottage pie

By Christopher Hope
Telegraph
 1 day ago

Tories have been showing their touchy-feely sides in a new cookbook issued by Conservative Central Office to raise funds for the next general election campaign. Corridors of Flour, priced at a weighty £24.95, gives culinary suggestions on how to get through the grim first few weeks of this Covid new...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stella Mccartney
Person
Ben Houchen
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Oliver Dowden
Person
Esther Mcvey
Person
Boris Johnson
The Kitchn

Classic One-Pot American Goulash

When you’re looking for a dinner that will be a hit with the whole family and can be prepared from start to finish all in the same pot, look no further than American goulash. This meal is quite different than the traditional Hungarian dish. It starts with seasoned ground beef and incorporates noodles — typically elbow macaroni or wide egg noodles. It all comes together with the help of beef stock and tomatoes and in under half an hour, dinner is served!
RECIPES
vegnews.com

This New Vegan Chicken Tastes Just Like Chicken Thanks to Artificial Intelligence

A new vegan chicken is coming to grocery stores shelves and it’s made to mimic traditional chicken with the help of artificial intelligence. Chilean startup The Not Company (“NotCo”) relies on Guiseppe—a technology platform that uses artificial intelligence to create plant-based products that resemble their animal-derived counterparts in all ways. NotCo’s new pea protein-based vegan chicken will be available in four formats: NotChickenNuggets, NotChickenBurger, NotChickenBurgerCrispy, and NotChickenFillet.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

10 best ports for a taste of the Portuguese wine: From vintage ruby to tawny

Few will remember 2021 as a vintage year, so perhaps we’d be forgiven for investigating places where vintage years have been celebrated – such as Portugal’s Douro Valley. For it’s here, in serried terraces that the grapes that go towards making one of the world’s greatest fortified wines, port, are grown.Vintage ruby ports, with their deep and rich fruit flavours, produced during a declared “vintage” year mature in the bottle and are often at their best and most mellow 20 years or so after bottling.Tawny ports, lighter in hue and slightly nuttier in flavour, are matured in oak casks for 10,...
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#Mac And Cheese#Truffle Oil#Red Wall#Champagne#Food Drink#Flour#Italian#Tories#Tatton
Goshen News

A taste of The Alps

When the rural inhabitants of Swiss and French mountainous villages devised a warming winter dish incorporating their local cheese and white wine, little did they know it would become an international dinner party hit. It’s no wonder why this dish has crossed borders. During the cold and dark months, it’s universally appealing to hunker down and cozy up by the fire, and when you can bring the fire to your dinner table for a meal that encourages and embraces interaction, warmth and — best of all — a cauldron of melted cheese, it’s hard to resist.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Babybel Cheese Has Great News For Vegans

Whether you've been vegan for years or are a plant-based-eating newbie, you are all too aware of all the things you can't eat — like cheese. That's a tough one for a lot of people to give up, especially when you consider how popular cheese is, with more than 1,800 varieties around the world (via Wisconsin Cheese) and a 19% increase in per capita cheese consumption in the U.S. over the last decade (via International Dairy Foods Association). From mozzarella to Parmesan to cheddar, cheese made with animal milk is a no-no for vegans. Fortunately, there are plenty of vegan cheeses available that are made with non-dairy milk alternatives, like almond milk or soy milk. You can choose from well-known brands like Daiya, Follow Your Heart, and So Delicious.
FOOD & DRINKS
homeanddesign.com

Taste of Heaven

After mastering her craft in Paris and New York, chocolatier Ashleigh Pearson opens Petite Soeur in time for Valentine’s Day. Inside her gleaming Georgetown shop, Ashleigh Pearson (right) arranges handmade bonbons in glass cases like fine jewelry. Petite Soeur’s debut marked a milestone in a 12-year career that started less than a mile away at chef Robert Wiedmaier’s acclaimed Marcel’s.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
World
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
artreview.com

Tasting Notes: Mince Pies

’Tis the season of mince pie-making, mulled-wine drinking and merriment, and I have fallen into a rabbit hole researching the humble little pie that is (probably) one of the oldest foodstuffs currently scoffed during Christmas – albeit with a slightly tweaked recipe. Today, the popularity of mince pies causes media outlets to scramble to publish their lists of ‘Best Supermarket Mince Pies’ each year – but to be honest it doesn’t really matter which store-bought ones you stuff into your mouth; they’re all disgusting. Take my advice and avoid the forewarned mince pie shortage by making your own versions. So ubiquitous are mince pies in the Anglophone world that variations on the treat appear in English literature from Shakespeare’s Hamlet (1603) (‘Thrift, thrift, Horatio! The funeral baked meats/Did coldly furnish forth the marriage tables.’) to the Ghost of Christmas Present’s throne of Christmas fare in Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol (1843) to Charlotte Brontë’s eponymous Jane Eyre (1847), who busies herself with the ‘beating of eggs, sorting of currants, grating of spices, compounding of Christmas cakes, chopping up of materials for mince-pies, and solemnising of other culinary rites.’
RECIPES
newschain

Red cabbage and beetroot pickle recipe from River Cottage

Lucy Brazier from River Cottage has been preparing her festive larder since September – and one of the most important things she keeps stored away is a flavoursome jar of pickle. This red cabbage and beetroot version will add a bit of zing to any dish, not to mention...
RECIPES
Tree Hugger

Is Chocolate Vegan? The Ultimate Guide to Choosing Vegan Chocolate

Chocolate is a vast category. From bars and bonbons to cakes, frozen desserts, drinks, and sauces, you can get your chocolate fix in any number of ways. Traditional chocolates are usually non-vegan because they contain some amount of milk. Fortunately for vegans, the advent of dairy-free milks—such as soy, coconut,...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Germany Has Vending Machines For A Very Specific Food

When hunger suddenly strikes while you're out and about in a public place, the best possible thing that could happen is to stumble upon an array of yummy food options. Vending machines offer a variety of tasty snacks, thirst-quenching drinks, indulgent candies, and in some cases, wholesome meals at a relatively low price. School cafeterias, airports, hotel lobbies, workplaces, and other communal locations have vending machines at the ready for customers who want to satisfy a craving or simply power through the day.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Britons shun big New Year’s Eve bashes for small, intimate dinner parties

New Year’s Eve is usually marked by parties and celebrations, filled with drinking, dancing and plenty of festive cheer.But this year, Britons seem to be eschewing the big bashes for smaller, more “intimate” dinner parties featuring plenty of vegetarian and vegan dishes.According to Waitrose, searches for New Year’s Eve recipes have surged by 160 per cent on the retailer’s website, while searches for dinner party recipes have risen by 400 per cent in the past two weeks.Data released by the supermarket also showed that shoppers are not skimping out on celebratory drinks to mark the occasion, as sales of champagne...
RECIPES
Daily Mail

Is Paneer the new halloumi? Sales soar 60% at supermarkets as people search for meat-free alternatives and recipes for Indian cottage cheese go viral on TikTok

It's the humble vegetarian favourite that's been enjoyed by Indian families for centuries - but Paneer could soon be set to takeover halloumi as the trendy cheese loved by millennial foodies with sales soaring of the grillable creamy delight. The Indian cottage cheese - often used in vegetarian curries -...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

‘Why I stopped being vegan after one year’

It happened at a party in the summer of 2020. Britain was in the midst of a sweltering heatwave. The nation had narrowly missed out on a place in the World Cup final and was on the precipice of political collapse. But while others traded opinions on footballers and disappearing Brexit secretaries, I could think of only one thing: my mind was consumed, not by sport or Brexit, but by a miniature smoked salmon bagel.Let me explain. In 2017, I set myself the rather ambitious New Year’s resolution of going vegan overnight. It was a rogue move, one I made...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy