White House, TN

Biden to speak with Ukraine president Sunday -White House

By Syndicated Content
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden plans to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr...

americanmilitarynews.com

Biden admin planning ‘emergency’ exit from Ukraine over Russian invasion

The United States Embassy in Kyiv is working on “emergency preparations” in the event it must evacuate non-emergency personnel or diplomats’ families due to a Russian invasion of Ukraine, internal emails obtained by ABC News revealed this week. As Russian President Vladimir Putin considers “diverse” military options...
FOREIGN POLICY
Marietta Daily Journal

Putin ‘satisfied’ with Biden call ahead of security talks

MOSCOW — Russia expressed satisfaction with the outcome of Thursday’s phone call between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden, easing the monthlong standoff over Ukraine even as the U.S. repeated its warning to Moscow to de-escalate tensions. While White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in...
POLITICS
Vladimir Putin
Joe Biden
Volodymyr Zelenskiy
hngn.com

Joe Biden Booted Out Reporters Covering the COVID-19 Emergency Meeting With Governors as if Avoiding Another Grilling by the Press

Joe Biden is observed avoiding the press during a conference about how his administration will deal with the pandemic, especially with the rise of the Omicron. Since he started office, his relationship with the press has been strained, and he selected questions to address. Another is the number of press conferences he attended that was far less than former President Donald Trump.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Biden plans to reaffirm support for Ukraine in call with Zelenskyy on Sunday

President Joe Biden plans to speak by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday to reaffirm U.S. support for the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity, the White House told reporters on Friday. Russia has amassed 100,000 troops along the Ukrainian border, prompting fears of an invasion as early as...
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Putin Threatens ‘Complete Rupture’ if Biden Bites Back Over Ukraine

The dance between President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin over Ukraine got feisty Thursday, with the Russian strongman threatening a “complete rupture” of relations if Biden slaps sanctions on the country if it invades Ukraine. The threat came during a phone call Putin requested in advance of bilateral talks between the two scheduled for next month. Biden pushed back against Putin’s aggression, with two officials telling The New York Times he “made clear that the United States and its allies and partners will respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine.” The conversation is the second the two have had this month over Ukraine, with Russia offering little information about whether it plans to invade its neighbor. In recent months, it has stationed about 100,000 troops near the country’s border and has urged NATO and the U.S. to withdraw their own forces, but it has not yet launched any of its own troops into Ukraine. Other items discussed included Russia’s opposition to NATO forces in general and nuclear and non-nuclear “global strike” weapons on Ukraine’s border.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Russia will strike Ukraine soon -- Putin is playing with Biden and NATO

Do not be distracted by Russia’s announcement on Sunday of a troop withdrawal from the Ukrainian border. It may appear that Moscow is signaling, ahead of the just announced U.S.-Russia talks early next year, that it favors a diplomatic approach to resolving the current standoff with the U.S. and NATO over Ukraine. But in all likelihood it is just a ruse.
POLITICS
BBC

Ukraine tensions: Putin tells Biden new sanctions could rupture ties

Russia's Vladimir Putin has warned his US counterpart Joe Biden that imposing new sanctions over Ukraine could lead to a complete breakdown in relations. In a phone call late on Thursday, the Russian president said such sanctions would be a "colossal mistake". Mr Biden, meanwhile, told Mr Putin that the...
POLITICS
NBC News

Biden and Putin hold call over Russia-Ukraine tensions. What the U.S has at stake.

At the top of the agenda for the call Thursday afternoon between President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin was the huge military force Russia has been amassing to the north, east and south of Ukraine. According to a statement released by the White House, Biden “made clear that the United States and its allies and partners will respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine.”
POTUS
Axios

Biden lays out "two paths" for Ukraine crisis in call with Putin

President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke for 50 minutes on Thursday, in what a senior U.S. official characterized as a "serious and substantive" phone call setting the parameters for high-stakes security talks in Europe next month. Why it matters: Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on its...
POLITICS

