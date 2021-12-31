ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Biden Administration Urges Supreme Court Not To Block Vaccine Mandate

By Newsy Staff
newsy.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden Administration is urging the Supreme Court not to block its federal vaccine and testing...

www.newsy.com

WINKNEWS.com

Justice Department asks Supreme Court to rule on Remain-in-Mexico policy

The Justice Department on Wednesday asked the Supreme Court to intervene in a lawsuit that required U.S. border officials to resurrect a Trump administration program that requires migrants to wait in Mexico for their asylum hearings. Citing “erroneous” decisions by lower courts that mandated the border policy’s revival, government lawyers...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

High Court Vaccine Mandate Case Puts Agency Power to the Test (1)

The power of a federal health agency to make critical decisions could hang on whether the U.S. Supreme Court allows the Biden administration to enforce its vaccine mandate for health-care workers while lawsuits unfold. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ Covid-19 vaccine mandate is the first time the agency...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

In bid for Jan. 6 secrecy, Trump asks Supreme Court for help

A couple of weeks ago, Donald Trump appeared on Fox News and was asked about the investigation into the Jan. 6 attacks. "Honestly, I have nothing to hide," the former president said. "I wasn't involved in that." For a guy who has nothing to hide, the Republican continues to invest...
POTUS
Washington Post

The most dangerous conservative judges aren’t on the Supreme Court

The Republican-appointed judges serving on state courts and lower-level federal courts don’t get nearly as much attention as those on the U.S. Supreme Court. But those judges are some of the most important — and, unfortunately, most dangerous — figures in American politics. Limiting the radicalism of the current Republican Party will be difficult with a judiciary packed with GOP partisans writing Trumpism into law.
CONGRESS & COURTS
McKnight's

BREAKING: Supreme Court speeds vax mandates to Jan. 7 hearing

The U.S. Supreme Court took the unusual step of announcing Wednesday night that it would hear arguments over the administration’s COVID-19 worker vaccine mandate on Jan. 7. That’s three days before the court was to restart hearing oral arguments for other cases. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Justice Department asks high court to allow vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration late Thursday asked the Supreme Court to block lower court orders that are keeping President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for health care workers from going into effect in about half of the states. The administration asked the justices to allow the “urgently needed...
Valley News

Federal appeals court denies Biden’s attempt to move vaccine mandate case to a more liberal courtroom

Brianna Lyman The Daily Caller The 6th Circuit Court of Appeals rejected a motion filed by the Biden administration Friday, Dec. 3, that would transfer the OSHA vaccine mandate case to the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals. The court refused to allow the case to be moved to the circuit court in Washington, D.C., and ruled each side must file their arguments by Dec. 10, despite petitioners’ request. President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate, which was set to take effect Jan. 4, was temporarily halted by the 5th Circuit, with the case then moving to the 6th Circuit to determine whether to maintain the 5th Circuit’s halt. The 5th Circuit ruled that the petitions “give cause to believe there are grave statutory and constitutional issues with the Mandate.” The rule would hav.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

Chief Justice Roberts Dissents From Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court

Every year on December 31, the Chief Justice issues the year-end report on the federal judiciary. The 2021 report had an overarching theme: the judiciary can handle its own affairs, and the Congress should stay out. The Chief called back to "Big Bill," better known as Chief Justice Taft, who identified two types of judicial independence: decisional independence and institutional independence.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Trump asks Supreme Court to consider Jan. 6 chairman’s interview with Washington Post in bid to block records

Lawyers for former president Donald Trump told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that a Washington Post interview with the chairman of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol shows the committee is trying to establish a criminal complaint against Trump, something the lawyers say is beyond the committee’s authority.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Biden asks U.S. Supreme Court to hear 'Remain in Mexico' case

WASHINGTON, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court whether it needed to continue to implement a Trump-era policy that has forced tens of thousands of migrants to wait in Mexico for the resolution of their U.S. asylum cases. Democratic President Joe Biden attempted...
U.S. POLITICS

