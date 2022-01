As we close out the year in Eater, we reflect on how 2021 began, with California’s stay-at-home order lifting and San Diego restaurants finally able to restart outdoor dining. March 2021 marked the return of indoor dining at a limited capacity and by June, California was heading towards a full reopening. With 2022 approaching, the local restaurant industry is still dealing with the difficult state of dining during this ongoing pandemic and slowly settling into a new normal.

