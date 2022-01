Joe Biden’s arrival in the White House nearly a year ago seemed to herald a historic shift toward less U.S. reliance on nuclear weapons and possibly a shrinking of their numbers. Even an American “no first use” pledge — a promise to never again be the first to use a nuclear weapon — seemed possible.Then China happened — revelations about its expanding nuclear force and talk of potential war with Taiwan.And then Russia happened — signs that it might be preparing to invade Ukraine Now, major shifts in U.S. nuclear weapons policy seem much less likely, and while Biden...

WORLD ・ 15 HOURS AGO