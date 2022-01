The Kansas City Chiefs have gone 6-0 this year when Tyreek Hill scores a touchdown and just 5-4 when he does not. That is a huge discrepancy between games in which Hill scores or doesn’t. The Chiefs have got to know this by this point in the season and opponents surely do as well. The only problem with stopping Hill is that he cannot be stopped. He is the fastest open-field runner in the NFL and has the league’s best quarterback, tight end, and head coach to help him along the way.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO