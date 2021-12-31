Skinner and Hinostroza are practicing with the Sabres

(WGR 550) – The Sabres reported that Vinnie Hinostroza and Jeff Skinner returned to practice on Friday in Boston. We reported on Thursday that Hinostroza was with the team in New York, but of course he didn’t play against the Islanders.

Neither Hinostroza nor Skinner have officially been taken off the NHL COVID-19 protocol list, but since they practiced, there’s a chance they could play Saturday against the Bruins.

It’s been 10 days since Hinostroza went into protocol while it’s been nine for Skinner. Kevyn Adams told us both players were asymptomatic.

The Sabres are also reporting that Don Granato has still not returned to the team. He went into protocol last Sunday.

Matt Ellis, who is filling in for Granato, told the Buffalo News that both players will be available if the team decides to use them.

I’d like to wish everybody a Happy New Year and we’ll be back with you on New Year’s Day for the game in Boston. Join Brian Koziol and me for the pregame at noon when we’ll be joined by Ellis.