ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Skinner and Hinostroza are practicing with the Sabres

By Paul Hamilton
WGR550
WGR550
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NvAdN_0da2ScF700

(WGR 550) – The Sabres reported that Vinnie Hinostroza and Jeff Skinner returned to practice on Friday in Boston. We reported on Thursday that Hinostroza was with the team in New York, but of course he didn’t play against the Islanders.

Neither Hinostroza nor Skinner have officially been taken off the NHL COVID-19 protocol list, but since they practiced, there’s a chance they could play Saturday against the Bruins.

It’s been 10 days since Hinostroza went into protocol while it’s been nine for Skinner. Kevyn Adams told us both players were asymptomatic.

The Sabres are also reporting that Don Granato has still not returned to the team. He went into protocol last Sunday.

Matt Ellis, who is filling in for Granato, told the Buffalo News that both players will be available if the team decides to use them.

I’d like to wish everybody a Happy New Year and we’ll be back with you on New Year’s Day for the game in Boston. Join Brian Koziol and me for the pregame at noon when we’ll be joined by Ellis.

Comments / 0

Related
WGR550

Three observations: Kids step up in Sabres' loss to Devils

The Buffalo Sabres played their first game in 12 days on Wednesday night after the National Hockey League announced it would go on an extended holiday break due to COVID-19 outbreaks with several teams. Josh Schmit provides his three observations:
NHL
WGR550

Sabres skate into Long Island still shorthanded

In their last two games, the Sabres have given up 90 shots. Buffalo was without defensemen Robert Hagg, Colin Miller and Jacob Bryson against the Devils. Buffalo has found a little recent success on the road going 2-0-1 scoring nine goals.
NHL
WGR550

Gamenight: Sabres trail Islanders 3-1

The Sabres are meeting the New York Islanders for the first time in the ‘21-22 season. The Isles have moved into a new arena since their last matchup, and inside it the Sabres hope to rebound from a 4-3 loss to the Devils last night in Buffalo.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
diebytheblade.com

Isles Stifle Sabres Scorers

1) Okposo (Murray, Olofsson) 1) Barzal (Bailey, Dobson) 4) Dobson (Bailey, Barzal) The Islanders may have been missing Mat Barzal before the holiday break, but he sure showed up against the Sabres. He was a game breaker every time he touched the ice and contributed on 3 out of the Islanders’ 4 goals. No Sabre could match his speed as multiple defenders were usually needed to remove him from the puck. If the Islanders are going to salvage this season, Barzal will have to replicate this performance on a nightly basis.
NHL
Durango Herald

Chicago Blackhawks settle lawsuit with Kyle Beach

CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Blackhawks have settled a lawsuit by a former player who said he was sexually assaulted by an assistant coach during the team's 2010 Stanley Cup title run. After representatives for the Blackhawks and former first-round pick Kyle Beach met Wednesday with a mediator for the...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vinnie Hinostroza
Person
Kevyn Adams
Person
Jeff Skinner
Person
Don Granato
Chicago Tribune

Kevin Lankinen enters COVID-19 protocols, leaving the Chicago Blackhawks thin at goalie on the eve of their 1st game in 2 weeks

The Chicago Blackhawks held goalie Kevin Lankinen out of practice Friday at Fifth Third Arena and placed him in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. It comes just four days after Marc-André Fleury went on the COVID-19 list and on the eve of the Hawks playing their first game in two weeks, a road test against the Nashville Predators. Coach Derek King cast dim prospects for Fleury’s availability. “He’s ...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islanders#The Buffalo News
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Rangers, Golden Knights, Bruins, Hurricanes

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is chatter about goaltender Alexandar Georgiev, but one scribe doesn’t expect to see the netminder get traded. Max Pacioretty’s successful wrist surgery still puts the player out indefinitely. What does that mean regarding an inevitable trade to clear salary-cap space? There is speculation Tuukka Rask has reached an agreement with the Boston Bruins and what will the Carolina Hurricanes do about a Jesperi Kotkaniemi extension?
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NewsBreak
Sports
WGR550

WGR550

Buffalo, NY
472
Followers
2K+
Post
74K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Buffalo, including the Bills, Sabres and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wgr550

Comments / 0

Community Policy