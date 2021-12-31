ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

White Flag warning out for the homeless of Owensboro

By Jana Garrett
 1 day ago

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – According to the National Weather Service of Paducah, White Flag criteria will likely be met January 2, 2022. White Flag criteria includes 15ºF or lower air temperature and/or wind chill.

The Daniel Pitino and St. Benedict’s homeless shelters may not currently be at capacity. If capacity is exceeded during this impending cold weather event, the Owensboro Christian Church (OCC) will be open as a warming center, offering bedding from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. If a warming center is required, the following transportation options are available:

  • Sunday evening at 6:15 p.m.: a van will pick up those seeking shelter from Daniel Pitino Shelter and transport them to Owensboro Christian Church.
  • Self-transport to the warming shelter anytime 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. White Flag nights. The White Flag shelter entrance will be between OCC entrances “C” and “D” on the New Hartford Road side.

Families, women, and women with children should contact the Daniel Pitino Shelter (270-688-9000), and men should contact St. Benedict’s (270 541-1003) to inquire if the warming center is in operation, or if there are available bed spaces within one of the existing shelters. Again, OCC will only be open if the homeless shelters are at full capacity. The Daniel Pitino Shelter will also be offering to-go meals:

  • Breakfast (White Flag days only)
    • 8:00 a.m.
  • Lunch
    • Monday through Saturday, 11:00 a.m.
    • Sunday, 2:00 p.m.
  • Dinner
    • Monday through Saturday, 5:30 p.m.
    • Sunday 6:00 p.m.

Due to COVID, all protective measures such as social distancing, masks, handwashing, and quarantine will be strictly enforced. There is an area designated for quarantine if required.

WEHT/WTVW

What is on the docket for Indiana’s 2022 General Assembly?

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind (WEHT) – Lawmakers on both sides of the Ohio River are getting ready to return to Indianapolis or Frankfort. The legislative sessions in Indiana and Kentucky both start on January 4.  Despite major pushes over the past several years to legalize marijuana in Indiana, State Senator Jim Tomes says supporters should not hold […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

