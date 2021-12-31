MMA Junkie Radio #3221: UFC 269 'Thrill and Agony' breakdown, looking back on the good of 2021

The year’s final edition of MMA Junkie Radio with “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” is here.

On Episode 3,221, the fellas take a deep dive in reacting to the emotional rollercoaster of the UFC 269 “Thrill and Agony” episode that chronicles behind-the-scenes aftermath of Julianna Peña vs. Amanda Nunes and Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier, as well as reflect on 21 really cool things that happened in MMA this past year, and more. Tune in!

