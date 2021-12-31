ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

MMA Junkie Radio #3221: UFC 269 'Thrill and Agony' breakdown, looking back on the good of 2021

By MMA Junkie Radio
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
The year’s final edition of MMA Junkie Radio with “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” is here.

On Episode 3,221, the fellas take a deep dive in reacting to the emotional rollercoaster of the UFC 269 “Thrill and Agony” episode that chronicles behind-the-scenes aftermath of Julianna Peña vs. Amanda Nunes and Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier, as well as reflect on 21 really cool things that happened in MMA this past year, and more. Tune in!

Stream or download this and all episodes of MMA Junkie Radio over at OmnyStudio. You can also catch it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and more. A new episode of the podcast is released every Monday and Thursday.

MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Joe Rogan laments Amanda Nunes’ performance at UFC 269: ‘It’s inexcusable to be that tired in the second round’

This past weekend, Julianna Peña authored one of the biggest upsets in UFC history when she submitted Amanda Nunes at UFC 269 to become the new women’s bantamweight champion. As with any major upset, the conversation quickly turned to whether Nunes, who was a -1000 favorite heading into the fight, had taken the challenger lightly, and UFC commentator Joe Rogan seems to think that was part of it.
JAKE PAUL
firstsportz.com

Dana White, Nate Diaz, and other MMA stars react to the sad demise of UFC legend BJ Penn’s father

One of the mixed martial arts’ greatest fighters, BJ Penn has lost someone very close to his heart. BJ Penn is one of the greatest to ever do it in the sport of Mixed Martial Arts and one of the best to grace the UFC octagon. Penn has been the welterweight champion and the lightweight champion. The fighter has lost his father yesterday and shared with the world the sad news.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Holly Holm explains why debate over best boxer in MMA doesn’t make sense

Max Holloway, Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and Petr Yan have all been called the best boxer in MMA but there’s only one fighter on the UFC roster who’s about to be inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame. Former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm, who will be...
UFC
Person
Charles Oliveira
Person
Dustin Poirier
Person
Amanda Nunes
Person
Julianna Peña
The Independent

Conor McGregor calls Dana White his ‘brother for life’ ahead of UFC comeback

Conor McGregor has called UFC president Dana White his “brother for life” ahead of his return to the octagon.McGregor has not fought since breaking his leg in defeat to Dustin Poirier last summer. He since has had a steel rod implanted into his lower left leg and is on the road to recovery.‘The Notorious’ is aiming to be back in full training this spring ahead of a potential summer fight. The opponent is yet to be decided but 155-pound champion Charles Oliveira has been mooted.White recently praised McGregor for his loyalty to the UFC organisation. “There’s been a lot...
UFC
The Independent

Conor McGregor no longer only star as MMA continues journey to mainstream

Mixed martial arts is crossing into the mainstream. 2021 might have been the most significant year for the sport so far on its journey towards acceptance by the masses, with its flagship promotion the UFC putting together match-ups of great intrigue and competitiveness more often than ever while welcoming back full crowds.Conor McGregor fought more than once within a calendar year for the first time since 2016, helping to ensure at least two seismic events for UFC president Dana White and his team, while Israel Adesanya and Jorge Masvidal – the next biggest stars in the company – also...
UFC
mmanews.com

Dana White Reveals His “No Brainer” UFC Fight Of The Year For 2021

UFC President Dana White thinks “Fight of the Year” isn’t up for debate this year. White recently revealed that his favorite fight from 2021 was the back-and-forth brawl between Michael Chandler and Justin Gaethje from UFC 268. The stand-up lightweight battle took a Madison Square Garden crowd by storm earlier this year. The bout saw the ranked fighters willfully trade wailing punches on one another for three rounds.
UFC
Bloody Elbow

FLASHBACK — The MMA Depressed-us 01: Zane & Connor Rewatch Some of the UFC’s Worst Fights

With the UFC taking a long break for the holidays, The MMA Depressed-us is set to put in some overtime. And to keep the ball rolling during this three-week stretch of episodes, this week we bring you a FLASHBACK broadcast rolling the clock all the way back to October 13, 2016 when Zane & Connor (sans Phil), brought us our first ever episode of ‘The MMA Depressed-us’... BONUS: IT WAS LIVE VIDEO!
UFC
MMA Fighting

Future odds favor three new UFC champions by end of 2022, Conor McGregor long shot to regain UFC title

According to future betting lines, a high percentage of current UFC world titleholders will end 2022 with the same belts strapped around their waists. BetOnline released its odds for who will hold each UFC title at the end of the coming year. Of the 12 championships, only the two bantamweight divisions and the light heavyweight division are favored to have their respective titles wrapped around different fighters.
UFC
mmanews.com

The Pulse of MMA: What Was The UFC’s Best Knockout Of 2021?

The Pulse of MMA: Fan Reactions To The Sport’s Biggest Stories. In this installment of The Pulse of MMA, we look at the raw, unfiltered reactions from MMA fans to the UFC‘s nominations for Best Knockout of 2021. It’s the last week of 2021, which means it’s time...
UFC
firstsportz.com

“Conor’s that wrench in everything”- Paul Felder bluntly refuses to count Conor McGregor out for a shot at the title against Charles Oliveira in 2022

Paul Felder is not a big fan of Conor McGregor it seems. He has recently become the commentator for UFC events and was an ex-champion of the UFC lightweight division. The hate for each other is mutual between Felder and McGregor. McGregor hates Paul Felder’s moniker, ‘The Irish Dragon,’ and believes that there can only be one Irish superstar in UFC. He even challenged Felder for a fight saying, “And any one of these mouthy fools can get it, even that little fool at the desk. All them. Every single one of them can get it, Joe, it does not matter. I’m back and I’m ready.”
UFC
MMA Fighting

Dana White reveals chat with ‘misguided’ Francis Ngannou, rips state of boxing for not caring if ‘fans are happy with the product’

UFC president Dana White shared his thoughts on the state of boxing as well as the way his current heavyweight champion’s career is being guided. On a recent edition of The Fight with Teddy Atlas, White was asked about Ngannou’s current status ahead of his upcoming title defense against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 in January. Ngannou previously accused the UFC of discrediting him, which ultimately led to the promotion going with an interim title fight between Gane and Derrick Lewis at UFC 265.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

John McCarthy critical of Eagle FC booking a fight between Diego Sanchez and Kevin Lee: “I just don’t think the matchup at this point in their careers is a fair matchup”

Former UFC referee John McCarthy has criticized Eagle FC for booking a fight between Diego Sanchez and Kevin Lee. It was announced recently that former UFC fighters Diego Sanchez and Kevin Lee will, in fact, meet in a 165-pound clash as part of Eagle Fighting Championship’s expansion into the United States. The collision is set to take place in March down in Miami, Florida which will be the host city for the majority of EFC’s events in America.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Michael Bisping slams Jake Paul over his 2022 goals list: “Your goal should be to attain credibility in the fight world, that’s what real fighters crave”

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has slammed Jake Paul over his 2022 goals list. Earlier this evening Paul (5-0 Boxing) took to social media where he released four personal goals for the upcoming year. 1. Buy Mayweather Promotions and save them from bankruptcy. 2. Hire stylist for Floyd Mayweather.
UFC
MMA Fighting

UFC 269 Thrill and Agony video: Kayla Harrison reacts to Amanda Nunes upset loss with F-bomb

If you want to understand just how shocking Julianna Pena’s upset of Amanda Nunes was, just look at the faces of the fighters in the crowd. Pena submitted Nunes in the co-main event of UFC 269 to become the bantamweight champion and snap Nunes’ six-year undefeated streak. A number of UFC stars were at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to watch Pena’s momentous victory, which left Miesha Tate, Aljamain Sterling, Rose Namajunas, and Kayla Harrison in awe.
UFC
