Rams can clinch NFC West title with win, Cardinals loss

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
The Arizona Cardinals led the NFC West for basically the entire season until last week. After three straight losses and four Rams wins in a row, the Cardinals now trail by a game.

The Rams can actually clinch the division with a week left in the regular season.

They have two scenarios to clinch.

The Rams will win the NFC West if they beat the Baltimore Ravens this weekend and the Cardinals lose their game to the Dallas Cowboys or if the game ends in a tie.

The Rams also win if they tie with the Ravens and the Cardinals lose.

If the Rams lose and the Cardinals win, Arizona will actually retake the division lead. Both teams would be 11-5 but the Cardinals would hold the divisional tiebreak, leading to a season finale where the division is on the line.

Colts vs. Cardinals: 5 things to watch in Week 16

The Indianapolis Colts are looking to ride their momentum from their win over the New England Patriots into their Christmas Day matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. The two franchises are heading in two different directions in December. Indianapolis has climbed out of their slow start to the season and has put themselves in prime position for a spot in the playoffs. They still have a small chance of winning the AFC South if the Tennessee Titans continue to lose.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers OT Trent Williams, who’s regarded as the best left tackle in football by many, has lofty career goals, including winning awards that aren’t typically given to offensive linemen, such as MVP. “That’s one of those reaching-for-the-stars type of deals, landing on the moon where I know if...
NFL
The Spun

Former Green Bay Packers Star Died On Friday Morning

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
NFL
