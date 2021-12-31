Rams can clinch NFC West title with win, Cardinals loss

The Arizona Cardinals led the NFC West for basically the entire season until last week. After three straight losses and four Rams wins in a row, the Cardinals now trail by a game.

The Rams can actually clinch the division with a week left in the regular season.

They have two scenarios to clinch.

The Rams will win the NFC West if they beat the Baltimore Ravens this weekend and the Cardinals lose their game to the Dallas Cowboys or if the game ends in a tie.

The Rams also win if they tie with the Ravens and the Cardinals lose.

If the Rams lose and the Cardinals win, Arizona will actually retake the division lead. Both teams would be 11-5 but the Cardinals would hold the divisional tiebreak, leading to a season finale where the division is on the line.

