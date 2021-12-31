ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Don’t Look Up” Debate May Impact Awards?

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s long been the argument from cinephiles that films released directly on Netflix, even some of their biggest hits from “Extraction” to “Red Notice,” don’t really generate much water cooler chatter or online discussion. That’s not the case with Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look...

www.darkhorizons.com

The Independent

What goes up, must come down: Why it’s OK to hate Don’t Look Up

In another life, Don’t Look Up could have really taken the world by storm. Film critics and cinephiles have spent years bemoaning the death of the studio comedy. Here was a movie that served as both – a star vehicle for Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep that tackled what might be today’s most pressing issue: the global climate crisis. Don’t Look Up shot to the top of Netflix’s rankings after its Christmas Eve release and has been hailed by many in the scientific field for its right-minded messaging.But not everyone was convinced of its greatness. Critically, the film...
MOVIES
Wired

Don’t Look Up Nails the Frustration of Being a Scientist

Towards the end of 2018, movie director Adam McKay was talking to journalist David Sirota about the relative lack of media coverage for what they saw as the biggest issue of the time: climate change. An IPCC report had just come out, predicting widespread upheaval even at 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming—global food shortages, ecosystems ravaged by rising temperatures—and McKay was “absolutely freaking out.”
SCIENCE
TechRadar

Inside the real tragedy of Don't Look Up

Don’t Look Up, which lands on Netflix this Christmas Eve, is supposed to be a comedy. From the mind of The Big Short director Adam McKay, it tells the story of two astronomers, Dr Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), who discover a planet-killing comet headed towards Earth. The pair set out to convince the world of the existential threat it faces, but have a predictably hard time selling the science to a society more interested in memes than meteorites.
MOVIES
solzyatthemovies.com

Hank Corwin talks Don’t Look Up

Two-time Academy Award-nominated film editor Hank Corwin spoke with Solzy at the Movies about working on Don’t Look Up. The film marks the third collaboration between Corwin and Oscar-winning filmmaker Adam McKay. Corwin previously edited The Big Short and Vice, winning the BAFTA for the latter. This third collaboration is quite the departure from their last two films. In fact, Corwin told me earlier this month that he’s worried people will dismiss the film because it’s a comedy. When he started cutting the film, he didn’t want to do a comedy. The end result, of course, is one of the best pictures of the year.
MOVIES
Digital Trends

Don’t Look Up review: Finding the funny in the end of the world

Given everything going on in the world right now, it’s no surprise that stories about the end of civilization as we know it have become increasingly popular. But even in a crowded field, Netflix film Don’t Look Up might offer the most accurate depiction so far of what the apocalypse might look like.
MOVIES
hazard-herald.com

Adam McKay: Don't Look Up came from climate terror

Adam McKay says that 'Don't Look Up' was born out of "sheer terror" as a result of the climate crisis. The 53-year-old filmmaker has helmed the satirical sci-fi flick – which features an all-star cast headed by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence and tells the story of a comet that is about to destroy Earth – and he revealed that concerns over climate change were a key inspiration behind the movie.
MOVIES
mxdwn.com

‘Don’t Look Up’ Movie Review – A Zany Reflection of the U.S.

Don’t Look Up is a witty, satirical comedy with an all-star cast. Writer and director, Adam McKay makes a bold statement with this Netflix film and unapologetically shares his stance on current politics through ridiculous parallels in Don’t Look Up. This comedy centers around two astronomers(Leonardo DiCaprio and...
MOVIES
Taos News

Now showing online: ‘Don’t Look Up’

Rated R for language throughout, some sexual content, graphic nudity and drug content. “When I die, I want to go peacefully in my sleep like my grandfather. Not screaming in terror, like the passengers in his car.“ — Jack Handey. That hilarious quote appears as a title card...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Is Don't Look Up worth the watch?

There's only one film that everyone is talking about on Netflix this week – Don't Look Up. The movie, which premieres on the streaming platform on Christmas Eve, has a stellar cast with the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep all lending their acting skills to the story.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Don’t Look Up is now on Netflix

Don’t Look Up, the new comedy movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, and Jonah Hill, is now streaming on Netflix. Adam McKay wrote and directed the feature, about astronomers who discover an asteroid is heading to Earth. Unlike other disaster action movies, though, these scientists struggle to make everyone...
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

Will There be a Don’t Look Up Sequel?

‘Don’t Look Up’ makes a satire comedy out of denial in its roving energy. Adam McKay adds a characteristic twist in the tale by subverting one of the most hackneyed tropes of modern-day sci-fi ventures – apocalypse. A giant comet is headed towards earth, and two low-key astronomers, Dr. Randall Mindy and Kate Dibiasky (A naïve Leonardo DiCaprio and an edgy Jennifer Lawrence make a perfect mentor-mentee pair) meet the President, calling for action.
MOVIES
Thrillist

The Ending of 'Don't Look Up' Leans into the Apocalypse

This post contains spoilers for Don't Look Up. Picture this. You've just finished your Christmas dinner, and you're looking for something to watch. Hey, there's a new comedy on Netflix starring Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, and, perplexingly, Ariana Grande. That will take your mind off the apocalypse, right? Well, no. Of course not.
MOVIES
TheWrap

How to Watch ‘Don’t Look Up’: Is the Leonardo DiCaprio Comedy Streaming?

Oscar-winning writer/director Adam McKay tackles satire in his latest film “Don’t Look Up,” which concerns a group of scientists trying to warn the world of an approaching comet that will end all life one earth. The film features an A-list ensemble led by Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill and Meryl Streep, and many may be wondering how to watch “Don’t Look Up” exactly. All your questions answered below.
MOVIES
WRAL News

New this week: 'Don't Look Up,' new 'Matrix' and 'Sing 2'

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem star as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos,” a smart and quippy showbiz pic that takes audiences behind the curtains of a tricky relationship on an especially fraught week of “I Love Lucy.” Neither of the stars especially look like the icons they’re portraying, and the filmmakers have gotten some understandable criticism over casting Bardem, who is Spanish, as a Cuban-American, but they do seem to capture the spirit of the characters and all of their fascinating contradictions. “Being the Ricardos” will be available on Amazon Prime Video on Monday.
MOVIES
Esquire

Jonah Hill and Meryl Streep Looked to the Trumps for Don't Look Up

Jason Orlean is never without his Birkin bag. Not in the Oval Office, not at any campaign rallies, not at the end of the world. In director Adam McKay’s new climate change disaster comedy, Don't Look Up, now streaming on Netflix, Jonah Hill brings the ridiculous character to life, playing the First Son and chief of staff (nepotism, baby!) to Meryl Streep’s President Orlean, a narcissistic, ridiculous leader of the free world.
CELEBRITIES
solzyatthemovies.com

Don’t Look Up Cast, Crew on Jennifer Lawrence

Writer-director Adam McKay and the cast of Don’t Look Up discussed working with Jennifer Lawrence while the actress spoke about McKay. Of all the Netflix press conferences that I’ve had the pleasure to attend, the Don’t Look Up presser was the funniest and most nerve-wrecking of them all. When you’re in the same room as McKay, Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, and Jonah Hill, there’s bound to be some nerves. I mean, you already have the Chicago improv connection with Adam McKay but there’s also the fact that Jennifer Lawrence and I are from the same hometown–our brothers graduated high school together. There’s the fear of the wrong words coming out of your mouth even though the question is fully formed in your head. Suffice it to say, I’d like to think I did a good job.
MOVIES

