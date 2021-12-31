ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Jerry Jeudy, Bradley Chubb going on COVID-19 list on Friday

By Myles Simmons
NBC Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt looks like the Broncos will be without a pair of major contributors for Sunday’s game against the Chargers. Per Mike Klis of KUSA, Denver will place receiver Jerry Jeudy and edge rusher Bradley...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
lamarledger.com

Jerry Jeudy, Bradley Chubb, Baron Browning test positive for COVID-19 as Broncos lose more starters ahead of Chargers game

A day after canceling practice for the first time this season, the Broncos’ coronavirus problem worsened Friday. Three starters — receiver Jerry Jeudy, outside linebacker Bradley Chubb and inside linebacker Baron Browning — and reserve defensive lineman McTelvin Agim tested positive, coach Vic Fangio said, which rules them out for Sunday’s game at the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
9News

Broncos' COVID outbreak hits Jeudy, Chubb, Cooper, coach

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — COVID-19 is ravaging through the Broncos' roster in advance of the team's game Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Broncos placed five more players on the COVID-19 list Friday, including starting receiver Jerry Jeudy, outside linebacker Bradley Chubb and inside linebacker Baron Browning. Backup outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper and defensive lineman McTelvin Agim also tested positive.
NFL
milehighsports.com

Player Profile: Jerry Jeudy plays for the memory of a loved one lost

Jerry Jeudy has been a source of frustration for Broncos Country this year. It’s unfathomable to believe that Jeudy has yet to score a touchdown this season, yet it’s true. After suffering an ankle injury that kept him out early in the season, fans have been clamoring to see Jeudy return to his first-round talent form.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Drew
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
CBS Denver

Police Found Demaryius Thomas Dead In The Shower, Report Says

(CBS4) – Legendary Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was dead in the shower of his Roswell, Georgia, home when police arrived on Thursday night, according to a police report released Friday. Officers tried to help Thomas when they arrived, but he had already died. (credit: Getty Images) Two Roswell Police officers arrived to Thomas’ home just before 7:00 p.m. Thursday night after a 911 call to dispatch regarding a cardiac arrest. The officers had to physically push their way past a gate at the driveway of the home. RELATED: Players, Fans Mourn Passing Of Broncos Great Wide Receiver Demaryius Thomas A person who called...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

NFL news: John Madden’s simple request before his death, got ‘blown away’

John Madden was a man filled with ebullience and brimming with personality. But three days before his death, he had a simple request. According to Cydney Henderson of USA Today Sports, the legendary NFL coach and broadcaster wanted to watch Fox Sports’ documentary on him, entitled “All Madden.” Of course, his wish was granted. He watched it surrounded by his family and friends on Christmas Day.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Covid#Chargers#American Football
The Spun

Former Green Bay Packers Star Died On Friday Morning

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Makes His Opinion On Byron Leftwich Very Clear

Following the firing of former Jacksonville head coach Urban Meyer, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich quickly emerged as a frontrunner to take over the job. Earlier this week, the Jaguars requested permission to interview the Tampa Bay assistant. While it’s currently uncertain if Leftwich will accept the opportunity, this is...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Kirk Cousins’ dad likes tweet saying Mike Zimmer should be fired

As the 2022 offseason inches closer for the Minnesota Vikings, the father of Kirk Cousins is making his feelings about Mike Zimmer public. Anyone who has decent vision in at least one of their eyes can see that Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer and quarterback Kirk Cousins don’t have the greatest relationship in the world.
NFL
The Spun

Video: Ugly Fan Fight Breaks Out At The Peach Bowl

For the most part, the 2021 college football bowl season hasn’t seen the number of fights from years past. Unfortunately, that run came to an end this week. Following the Peach Bowl between Pitt and Michigan State, there was a violent showdown in the stadium. A group of four...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC Sports

Is Russell Wilson leaves Seattle, where would he go?

The fact that Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was asked whether Sunday’s game will be his last one in Seattle — and the fact that he answered it with anything other than “what the hell are you talking about?” — underscores the very real possibility that Wilson won’t be back in 2022. And that it’s not because the Seahawks won’t want him.
NFL
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Released Former Alabama Star On Friday

The Indianapolis Colts have already made a plethora of roster moves this week, including activating linebacker Darius Leonard and offensive guard Quenton Nelson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. On Friday, the Colts announced a couple of new moves. For starters, they signed long snapper Kyle Nelson to their practice squad. They...
NFL
The Spun

Key Packers Contributor Ruled Out For Sunday’s Game

While the Minnesota Vikings wll be without quarterback Kirk Cousins in Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, the Packers won’t exactly be playing at full strength either. On Friday, the Packers ruled out star cornerback Jaire Alexander for Sunday’s game. The Pro Bowl cornerback was recently activated...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Cincinnati Fan’s Hand Sign Goes Viral On ESPN

The College Football Playoff officially kicked off on Friday afternoon with a Cotton Bowl Classic showdown between Alabama and Cincinnati. In the early going, the Crimson Tide asserted their dominance with a long touchdown drive on their very first possession of the game. Alabama ran the ball 10 times, showing its force on the offensive line.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Jadeveon Clowney News

Back in April, the Cleveland Browns signed Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year contract. That ended up being a very wise move. Clowney has bounced back from his disappointing 2020 campaign, racking up 29 tackles, 15 quarterback hits and five sacks in his first year with the Browns. Speaking to reporters...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy