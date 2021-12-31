ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Flash flood warnings for Kauai, winter weather on Big Island

Argus Press
 1 day ago

HONOLULU (AP) — The National Weather Service warned Friday of flash floods and the possibility of landslides on Kauai as the Big Island's summits were issued a winter weather advisory. On Kauai, Hanalei River flooding has closed...

www.argus-press.com

weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Oahu in Honolulu by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 04:18:00 HAST Expires: 2022-01-01 05:45:00 HAST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry. Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Oahu in Honolulu FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 AM HST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY At 418 AM HST, radar and automated rain gauges show heavy rainfall coverage is decreasing over portions of central and eastern Oahu. Additional rainfall rates are between 1 to 2 inches per hour over the warning area. Flash flooding conditions are expected to continue in this area through the early morning hours. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flooding in drainages, streams, rivers, roads, properties, and other low-lying areas. Public road closures possible in some areas. Landslides are possible in steep terrain. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Waipio, Waikane, Waiahole, Kahaluu, Kaaawa, Ahuimanu, Pearl City, Mililani, Punaluu, Aiea, Halawa, Hauula, Salt Lake, Kahana Valley State Park, Kualoa, Waimalu and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
Washington Post

Major storm is bringing severe weather, flooding and snow to ring in 2022

The calendar has only read 2022 for a few hours, but the atmosphere is already working to ring in the new year with dangerous weather. A round of strong to severe thunderstorms with the potential for damaging wind and tornadoes will roll across the Deep South on Saturday, flipping the calendar on the most active December on record for twisters.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Severe Weather Forecast for the South;

Prolonged troughing in the Intermountain West and ridging in the Southeast continue to affect the continental United States. As the storm approaches the Great Basin, the combination of cold air above and Pacific moisture will concentrate another round of moderate-to-heavy snow possibilities throughout most of the Intermountain West.
SOUTHEAST, NY
WSAZ

Flood Watch update

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -After a tumultuous 2021 with wild weather frequently close by if not here at home, the new year is getting off to a boisterous start. Overnight heavy rains have “trained” through the southern Coalfield region leaving behind swollen streams and high water in spots. So far the heaviest rains have stayed well south of the I-64 zone.
HUNTINGTON, WV
The Oklahoman

Winter storm leaves thousands of Oklahomans without power in freezing temperatures

Thousands of Oklahoma residents started the New Year without electricity as winter weather rolled across the state, leaving sleet, freezing rain and high winds in its wake. Before sunrise on Saturday, more than 18,000 OG&E customers were without service. By 11 a.m., about two-thirds had their power restored by work crews that had to face below-freezing temperatures and winds gusting 30 to 40 miles per hour in central Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX8 News

Thunderstorms, winter weather will roll across Piedmont

(WGHP) — Showers and thunderstorms will roll across the Piedmont on Sunday morning. Wind gusts could be as high as 30 mph with temperatures in the upper 60s. The first week of 2022 will bring winter temperatures and perhaps some winter weather to the Piedmont as well. Cold air will move into the Piedmont on […]
Oahu
NWS
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Severe Winter Storm Forecast for the Central United States

A very active weather pattern will usher in the New Year over broad swaths of the United States' surface. First Storm System of the Year on the Southern Plains. For the first weekend of 2022, a building storm system along a strong frontal boundary ranging from the Southern Plains into the Ohio Valley will generate a broad range of weather.
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Rain Continues Throughout The Weekend, Flood Watches In Place

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Ok, who all felt it? Let’s talk about the “boom” briefly before the forecast. This morning, before noon, a loud boom could be heard and it even left some houses shaking across western Pennsylvania? Well, my colleague Ray Petelin had a theory that it wasn’t an earthquake, but a meteor. Satellite lightning detection can pick up on meteors.  There was a quick event at 11:26am (tiny, green blip), which lines to with the timing of this morning's "boom". This is just an idea, while other possibilities are being researched. pic.twitter.com/XDhCPbHs41 — Ray Petelin (@RayPetelinWx) January 1, 2022 Shortly...
PITTSBURGH, PA
lakercountry.com

Flash Flood Warning for Portion of Russell County

The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a. Northern Allen County in south central Kentucky…. Northern Russell County in south central Kentucky…. East Central Warren County in south central Kentucky…. * Until noon CST /100 PM EST/. * At 808 AM CST /908 AM EST/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
hawaiinewsnow.com

More showers possible Sunday, but improving conditions on the way

A wet and unstable southerly wind flow will remain over the islands Sunday as a low pressure area northwest of the islands slowly moves away. The chance for thunderstorms will continue statewide, but the highest chance for heavy rainfall will remain over Kauai County and Oahu. A flood watch for those islands is set to expire at 6 a.m. Sunday, but it could be extended. Conditions should gradually dry out starting Monday with winds becoming light.
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 00:22:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 03:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jackson; Madison The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Madison County in north central Alabama Northwestern Jackson County in northeastern Alabama * Until 330 AM CST. * At 1222 AM CST, public reported substantial flooding was reported at residences at Lamirda Court in the Meridianville area. Water was report in a home ankle deep at 1126 PM CST. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Public reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Huntsville, Moores Mill, Meridianville, Redstone Arsenal, Skyline, Gurley, Alabama A And M University, University Of Alabama In Huntsville, Marshall Space Flight Center, Hytop, Maysville, Brownsboro, Ryland, Hampton Cove, Garth, Trenton, Hollytree, Princeton, Farley and Larkin. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Buchanan by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 13:24:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 13:30:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Buchanan FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 130 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTH CENTRAL BUCHANAN, SOUTHWESTERN BOONE, SOUTHERN LOGAN, NORTHWESTERN MCDOWELL, SOUTHERN MINGO AND NORTHWESTERN WYOMING COUNTIES Flood waters are receding and flash flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures and monitor the weather as additional rainfall is expected today and tonight. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 100 AM EST Sunday for portions of northeast Kentucky, southeast Ohio and West Virginia.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Rockcastle by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 11:27:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 11:30:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Jackson; Rockcastle FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1130 AM EST THIS MORNING FOR NORTHERN ROCKCASTLE AND NORTHERN JACKSON COUNTIES Flash flooding has come to an end, but general flooding remains. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 1200 AM EST Sunday for portions of east central Kentucky, northeast Kentucky, south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky.
JACKSON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Rockcastle by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 09:16:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 11:30:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Jackson; Rockcastle The National Weather Service in Jackson has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Northern Rockcastle County in south central Kentucky Northern Jackson County in southeastern Kentucky * Until 1130 AM EST. * At 916 AM EST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mount Vernon, Threelinks, Climax, Goochland, Johnetta, Bummer, Morrill, Disputanta, Clover Bottom, Eglon, Kerby Knob, Hummel, Wildie, Sandgap, Collingsworth, Roundstone, Snider, Muellersville, Conway and Renfro Valley. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
JACKSON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Buchanan by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 11:14:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 13:30:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report Severe Weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. You may also report severe weather by posting your report to the Charleston West Virginia National Weather Service Facebook Page, or by using the Twitter Hashtag, NWSRLX. Target Area: Buchanan The National Weather Service in Charleston has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for North Central Buchanan County in southwestern Virginia Southwestern Boone County in central West Virginia Southern Logan County in southern West Virginia Northwestern McDowell County in southern West Virginia Southern Mingo County in southern West Virginia Northwestern Wyoming County in southern West Virginia * Until 130 PM EST. * At 1114 AM EST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Williamson, Oceana, Man, Delbarton, R.d. Bailey Lake, Gilbert Creek, Hanover, Mallory, Hinch, Amherstdale-Robinette, Red Jacket, Chattaroy, Matewan, Gilbert, Bruno, Hampden, Sarah Ann, Coal Mountain, Pie and Amherstdale-Robine. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA

