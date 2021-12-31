Flash flood warnings for Kauai, winter weather on Big Island

Effective: 2022-01-01 11:14:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 13:30:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report Severe Weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. You may also report severe weather by posting your report to the Charleston West Virginia National Weather Service Facebook Page, or by using the Twitter Hashtag, NWSRLX. Target Area: Buchanan The National Weather Service in Charleston has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for North Central Buchanan County in southwestern Virginia Southwestern Boone County in central West Virginia Southern Logan County in southern West Virginia Northwestern McDowell County in southern West Virginia Southern Mingo County in southern West Virginia Northwestern Wyoming County in southern West Virginia * Until 130 PM EST. * At 1114 AM EST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Williamson, Oceana, Man, Delbarton, R.d. Bailey Lake, Gilbert Creek, Hanover, Mallory, Hinch, Amherstdale-Robinette, Red Jacket, Chattaroy, Matewan, Gilbert, Bruno, Hampden, Sarah Ann, Coal Mountain, Pie and Amherstdale-Robine. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA ・ 21 HOURS AGO