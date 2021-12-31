ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Allen, LA

Walmart temporarily closes Port Allen store amid spike in COVID cases

By CAROLINE SAVOIE
theadvocate.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWalmart is temporarily closing its Port Allen store to sanitize the building and will reopen Sunday, a company spokesman said. Tyler Thomason said the decision...

www.theadvocate.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News Talk 1490

Local Walmart’s Close To Sanitize Against COVID-19

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Tis the season to be jolly and go shopping however with COVID-19 positive cases going up and testing becoming scarce, it is leaving businesses that are fighting to keep their doors open because they are short staffed with employees that are sick to close down for a couple days to sanitize and regroup.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Health
Port Allen, LA
Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
State
Louisiana State
City
Port Allen, LA
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
CBS DFW

City Of Denton Animal Shelter Temporarily Closing Because Of Uptick In COVID Cases

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) — COVID-19 is having an impact at animal shelters in North Texas. Officials at the Denton shelter announced that it will temporary close because of an increase in positive cases among staff. The shelter — located on 3717 North Elm Street — will be closed to the public from December 27, 2021 until January 4, 2022. While at a limited capacity, animal service officers will continue to work in the facility to provide essential city services and respond to emergency field calls only. An “emergency” in relation to animal services should be considered an immediate threat to the public or to the animal: animal hit by a car, animal bite, a rabid animal having contact with humans or animals, or a vicious dog. Citizens are encouraged to connect with Denton Animal Services through the city website, calling 940-349-7594, or by emailing animal.services@cityofdenton.com. If an issue is time-sensitive and must be conducted in person, call (940) 349-7594 to make an appointment for the week of January 3, and staff will schedule a time to accommodate your request.
DENTON, TX
KLFY News 10

“Don’t come to our ER if you’re asymptomatic,” Oschner Lafayette General preventing overcrowding during COVID surge

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Right now across the Ochsner Lafayette General system, there are 22 COVID-19 patients. Five people are in ICU, and two people are on ventilators. The decision to crack down on visitation restrictions comes after the recent COVID-19 surge caused by the Omicron variant. The following rules are in place: All patients, […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Food Drink#Louisiana Highway 1
beckershospitalreview.com

Oklahoma hospital to temporarily close amid ownership shift

Bristow (Okla.) Medical Center will temporarily halt services as Sherman, Texas-based Carrus Health takes over owner management of the facility, KRMG reported Dec. 29. Services will end at midnight Dec. 31. The system hopes to resume services within 30 days. Carrus Health beat out a proposal from Bristow Endeavor Healthcare,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
NBC Connecticut

New Haven Walmart Closed for Cleaning, Stocking

The Walmart in New Haven is closed until Friday morning for cleaning and restocking, according to the company. A statement from Walmart says the store was closed at 2 p.m. Wednesday and will reopen at 6 a.m. Friday. “As you know, several areas across the country have begun seeing a...
NOLA.com

Walmart stores in Elmwood, Chalmette closed for COVID cleaning, company says

St. Thomas - Saturday, 6 a.m. Chalmette - Sunday, 6 a.m. While the stores are closed, officials said third-party crews "thoroughly clean and sanitize" the buildings. Staffers then restock the shelves. When the stores reopen, officials said, they will assess employees' health. Walmart requires all unvaccinated employees to wear face...
CHALMETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Kankakee Daily Journal

BTPD closes Exploration Station amid COVID cases

The Bourbonnais Township Park District announced it will be closing Exploration Station in Bourbonnais starting today. The closure comes as a precaution due to an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the area. In a social media post, BTPD stated: "In abundance of precaution and due to the increasing number...
BOURBONNAIS, IL
mainebiz.biz

Just in time for Christmas, Walmart temporarily shutters Sanford store

Amid the holiday shopping season’s grand finale, the Walmart store in Sanford is temporarily closed because of concerns about COVID-19. A branch of the world’s largest retailer, at 1930 Main St., shut down Tuesday afternoon and will remain closed until 6 a.m. Thursday so that a vendor can sanitize the store, Walmart Inc. spokeswoman Ashley Nolan said in an email to Mainebiz.
SANFORD, ME
WSET

Coca-Cola recall: Throw out these sodas and juices immediately

CINCINNATI (WKRC) — If you have a Coca-Cola, Minute Maid, or Sprite product in your fridge; you should take a look at two recent recalls by Coca-Cola. Food Safety Network reported that the products were recalled because they might contain metal objects. Coca-Cola recalled three Minute Maid products that...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy