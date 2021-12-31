Conservator unearths 1887 cornerstone box from toppled Confederate monument

Experts uncovered a second time capsule underneath a Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond. Conservators found books, bullets, and more. The statue was one of three Richmond statues removed over the summer for its racist legacy. A considerable amount of artifacts from the Confederacy were found inside of a 36-pound...
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia and Richmond officials on Thursday announced a tentative agreement to transfer ownership of the city’s now mostly removed Confederate monuments to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia. Included in the transfer would be an enormous statue of Gen. Robert E....
It’s official — there has been a discovery of a second time capsule beneath the base of the Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond, Virginia. The governor of Virginia, Ralph Northam, made the announcement on Monday afternoon. The state believes that the contents of the second time capsule are to be from 1887, and they could actually hold some value.
A preservation team is now working to preserve several items uncovered when they opened a time capsule in Virginia. The 134-year-old metal box was found last week under the Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond while crews were taking down the pedestal that used to hold the monument. After hours...
Kate Ridgway, lead conservator for Virginia Department of Historic Resources, discusses the artifacts found, including ammunition, books and money, in a time capsule that was buried under a statue of Robert E. Lee in Richmond.Dec. 29, 2021.
A time capsule buried 130 years ago in the base of a statue of a Confederate general revealed its secrets on Tuesday -- bullets, buttons and currency from the 1861-65 US Civil War along with other artifacts. - Bullets, banknotes, buttons, coins -
Several Civil War bullets known as Minie balls were also found in the container along with a piece of wood with a bullet lodged in it.
A rust-colored almanac from 1875, a cloth envelope and a silver coin were found Wednesday in a time capsule that sat beneath a towering statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Virginia for more than 130 years. Two other books and a small pamphlet were also found inside the...
In January of 2019 a 112 year old stone cenotaph containing the names of 140 Confederate prisoners of war who died at Camp Randall was removed from Madison’s Forest Hill Cemetery after a long debate. The removal of Confederate monuments has been an ongoing process since the 1960’s but...
A time capsule from inside the Robert E. Lee Monument in Richmond, Virginia, has finally been opened over a century after being buried inside the statue's pedestal. Nexstar's WRIC was there to see what was in the box.
Crews wrapping up the removal of last weeks removal of a giant pedestal that once held a stature of Confederate General Robert E. Lee found what appears to be a second and long sought after time capsule. According to Governor Ralph Northam, who tweeted photos of a box being removed from the site said conservators were studying the artifact. The Governor says its likely the time capsule everyone was looking for last week. Historians believe a time capsule containing historical confederate memorabilia including a speculated rate photo of deceased president Abraham Lincoln.
RICHMOND, Va. (WTVR/CNN Newsource/CBS Newspath) - It took officials in Virginia five hours to pry open a time capsule, more than a century old, found in the base of a controversial statue in the south. They had a list of items they expected to find, but it didn't turn out that way.
The image of Abraham Lincoln didn’t turn out to be a rare historical artifact. But the opening of the second time capsule from the Robert E. Lee pedestal Tuesday largely proved a success. The contents were in excellent condition, said Julie Langan, director of the Department of Historic Resources....
Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». JustFilms, an arm of the Ford Foundation that funds social justice documentary projects, announced that it granted over $20 million in funds to 122 organizations and filmmakers in total this past year. Over $5 million of that sum directly supports 71 content projects, and 73 percent of that funding is going to BIPOC filmmakers.
The massive statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Va., taken down in September, will be moved to the city's Black History Museum, Gov. Ralph Northam and Mayor Levar Stoney announced Thursday. The Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia will take the 21-foot-tall statue of Lee...
Comments / 0