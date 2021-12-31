ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allied Motion Acquires Spectrum Controls For $70M

By Akanksha Bakshi
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOT) has acquired Spectrum Controls, Inc. for $70 million, of which $45 million was paid with a combination of $27 million in...

The stock price of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOT) increased by 3.46% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOT) – a designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions for the global market – increased by 3.46% in the most recent trading session. Investors responded positively to Allied Motion Technologies announcing that it has acquired Spectrum Controls, an innovator and manufacturer of a wide variety of Industrial I/O and Universal Communications Gateway products.
