'Wait, what?' quip tops school's annual banished words list

Nobody is getting out of this world alive: three grandparents and two cocker spaniels departing in quick succession inured me to this fact some time ago. Still, I was surprised when one of the first pieces of advice I was given on getting engaged last year was that I should write a will. Admittedly, it was my dad who said it, so I’m not entirely sure his words weren’t a vaguely threatening way of telling me he didn’t fancy paying for the wedding. But the idea that Happily Ever After was a Disney filter obscuring The End stayed with me.

