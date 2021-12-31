New York Knicks at Oklahoma City Thunder odds, picks and predictions

The New York Knicks (17-18) travel to Paycom Center Friday to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (12-22). Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Knicks vs. Thunder odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

The Knicks are coming into this matchup having won three straight. In their last two, they’ve scored less than 100 points but allowed under 90. The Knicks will be without their star forward Julius Randle in this one.

This season, New York has been one of the worst covering teams in the league, a drastic difference from a season ago. As for the Thunder, while they’re still near the bottom of the West, they’ve covered at a high rate, sitting with a 21-13 ATS record.

Led by G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder will be the healthier team in this matchup. They’ve covered six of their last games, failing to do so as 16-point underdogs in their last game against Phoenix.

Knicks at Thunder odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Friday at 1:05 p.m. ET.

Money line: Knicks -200 (bet $200 to win $100) | Thunder +160 (bet $160 to win $100)

Knicks -200 (bet $200 to win $100) | Thunder +160 (bet $160 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Knicks -4.5 (-120) | Thunder +4.5 (-105)

Knicks -4.5 (-120) | Thunder +4.5 (-105) Over/Under (O/U): 206.5 (O: -107 | U: -115)

Knicks at Thunder key injuries

Knicks

G Evan Fournier (ankle) questionable

(ankle) questionable F Julius Randle (health and safety protocols) out

(health and safety protocols) out C Nerlens Noel (health and safety protocols) out

(health and safety protocols) out G Derrick Rose (ankle) out

Thunder

PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) questionable

(ankle) questionable F Darius Bazley (health and safety protocols) out

(health and safety protocols) out G Josh Giddey (health and safety protocols) out

(health and safety protocols) out F Aleksej Pokusevski (health and safety protocols) out

Knicks at Thunder odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Thunder 99, Knicks 96

SPRINKLE on the THUNDER (+160). OKC is a young team and has played far better at home this season. They’re 12-22 on the season but 7-10 at Paycom Center.

With that in mind, the Knicks will be without two of their top four scoring threats while OKC’s best two players could be active.

While they’re missing three role players, SGA and Dort, are the only players averaging over 11 points per game. Wait until the final report on SGA to bet this game at all, especially in favor of the Thunder.

If he’s active, consider the sprinkle and ensuing bet on OKC. The Knicks are led by a slew of players, so missing several key rotational players should be more detrimental.

BET on the THUNDER +4.5 (-105). The Knicks are getting more tickets, around 58% per Pregame.com at the time of writing, but are getting just slightly more cash at 55%.

The sportsbooks have reacted by dropping this from +6 to +4.5 despite more money being on the Knicks. With that in mind, I’ll side with the sportsbook and take the side getting some reverse line movement.

“LEAN” to the UNDER 206.5 (-115) as the Knicks just haven’t been playing at a high speed lately. Their last two games have both separately totaled under 190 points.

New York will again be without a key three-point shooter and their top scorer. That should be consequential to their offensive efficiency.

At the same time, the Knicks are 15-20 O/U while the Thunder are 14-20 O/U. It’s been far more profitable betting against points for both teams this season.

