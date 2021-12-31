ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

New York Knicks at Oklahoma City Thunder odds, picks and predictions

By Nathan Beighle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iWoqe_0da2KubH00

The New York Knicks (17-18) travel to Paycom Center Friday to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (12-22). Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Knicks vs. Thunder odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

The Knicks are coming into this matchup having won three straight. In their last two, they’ve scored less than 100 points but allowed under 90. The Knicks will be without their star forward Julius Randle in this one.

This season, New York has been one of the worst covering teams in the league, a drastic difference from a season ago. As for the Thunder, while they’re still near the bottom of the West, they’ve covered at a high rate, sitting with a 21-13 ATS record.

Led by G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder will be the healthier team in this matchup. They’ve covered six of their last games, failing to do so as 16-point underdogs in their last game against Phoenix.

: Bet Slippin’ Podcast: NBA December 31 breakdown

Knicks at Thunder odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Friday at 1:05 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Knicks -200 (bet $200 to win $100) | Thunder +160 (bet $160 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Knicks -4.5 (-120) | Thunder +4.5 (-105)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 206.5 (O: -107 | U: -115)

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

Knicks at Thunder key injuries

Knicks

  • G Evan Fournier (ankle) questionable
  • F Julius Randle (health and safety protocols) out
  • C Nerlens Noel (health and safety protocols) out
  • G Derrick Rose (ankle) out

Thunder

  • PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) questionable
  • F Darius Bazley (health and safety protocols) out
  • G Josh Giddey (health and safety protocols) out
  • F Aleksej Pokusevski (health and safety protocols) out

Deposit $10 or more, get $100 in instant bet credits at Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Place your legal, online sports bets at Tipico. Let’s make this interesting. Bet now!

Knicks at Thunder odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Thunder 99, Knicks 96

SPRINKLE on the THUNDER (+160). OKC is a young team and has played far better at home this season. They’re 12-22 on the season but 7-10 at Paycom Center.

With that in mind, the Knicks will be without two of their top four scoring threats while OKC’s best two players could be active.

While they’re missing three role players, SGA and Dort, are the only players averaging over 11 points per game. Wait until the final report on SGA to bet this game at all, especially in favor of the Thunder.

If he’s active, consider the sprinkle and ensuing bet on OKC. The Knicks are led by a slew of players, so missing several key rotational players should be more detrimental.

BET on the THUNDER +4.5 (-105). The Knicks are getting more tickets, around 58% per Pregame.com at the time of writing, but are getting just slightly more cash at 55%.

The sportsbooks have reacted by dropping this from +6 to +4.5 despite more money being on the Knicks. With that in mind, I’ll side with the sportsbook and take the side getting some reverse line movement.

“LEAN” to the UNDER 206.5 (-115) as the Knicks just haven’t been playing at a high speed lately. Their last two games have both separately totaled under 190 points.

New York will again be without a key three-point shooter and their top scorer. That should be consequential to their offensive efficiency.

At the same time, the Knicks are 15-20 O/U while the Thunder are 14-20 O/U. It’s been far more profitable betting against points for both teams this season.

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and, soon, IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow @nathanbeighle_ on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Additional NBA sports coverage:

HoopsHype | Celtics Wire | LeBron Wire | Lonzo Wire | Nets Wire | Rockets Wire | Sixers Wire | Thunder Wire | Warriors Wire | Rookie Wire | List Wire

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Lakers Trade Sends Anthony Davis To New York

The New York Knicks are one team set up well to make a blockbuster NBA trade. They are difficult to pull off during the season, and this season it will be even more complicated because of the issues teams are dealing with stemming from a surge in positive COVID-19 tests.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Sixers Trade Lands Ben Simmons In New York

We are now heading towards the year 2022 and Ben Simmons is still a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. All offseason long, the main trade discussions were centered around Simmons and the Sixers, yet here we are just a month within the NBA trade deadline still talking about this nonsense!
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Oklahoma State
basketballnews.com

This is the opportunity Obi Toppin has been waiting for

Across the country, mostly in the living rooms of their parents’ homes, the NBA's 2020 draft class sat with bated breath. Separated by physical proximity, they were united in their collective hopes and aspirations. As expected, Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman and LaMelo Ball were the first three to hear...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nerlens Noel
Person
Evan Fournier
Person
Darius Bazley
Person
Julius Randle
thefocus.news

How much is a 10 day NBA contract worth, like the one Isaiah Thomas signed?

The Dallas Mavericks have acquired ex-All-Star player Isaiah Thomas to their team on Wednesday, 29 December, through a 10-day contract under circumstances of NBA’s coronavirus hardship allowance. How much is a 10-day contract worth?. Thomas’ registration to the Mavericks serves as his second team this season. He had played...
NBA
Lakers Daily

Here’s how Rajon Rondo reportedly feels about Lakers shipping him to Cavs

Rajon Rondo doesn’t seem to be upset with the idea of joining the Cleveland Cavaliers after being traded for Denzel Valentine. Rondo should see an increase in playing time as he joins the Cavaliers this season who have been depleted at guard after Ricky Rubio’s season-ending ACL tear. Rondo has appeared in 18 games for the Los Angeles Lakers this season.
NBA
Black Enterprise

Hoping To Build A Legacy, NBA Star Dwight Howard Signs $500,000 Deal With Arrowhead Water

Los Angeles Lakers big man Dwight Howard hopes to keep scoring large after leaving basketball. The NBA star who joined the league in 2004 wants to build a legacy of helping others once he hangs up the sneakers. As such, Howard has signed a $500,000 multi-year sponsorship deal with Arrowhead Water. Arrowhead will commit $75,000 toward Dwight Howard’s Grand Champions Foundation.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ats#Warriors#The New York Knicks#Paycom Center#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports Scores#G Josh Giddey
fadeawayworld.net

Ja Morant Reacts To His Dad Trying To Heckle LeBron James: "These Two Some Clowns... My Dawgs."

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies once again got the better of the Los Angeles Lakers. In a tough battle between the two teams, Ja and Memphis came out on top, beating the Lakers in a 104-99 game. Ja and LeBron went at it on the court, both playing some magnificent basketball. But Ja wasn't the only member of the Morant family facing off against LeBron James.
NBA
AllClippers

Kevin Durant Reveals What Happened Between Him and Joel Embiid

Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid exchanged some words following the Philadelphia 76ers win over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night. The two have some history of competitive banter, and it looks as if that will not be stopping anytime soon. When asked after the game what happened between he and...
NBA
Boston Herald

Boston Celtic Sam Jones passes away at 88

Sam Jones used to find it amusing that he was called such a great shooter — arguably the greatest Celtic in that category, period — considering how reluctant he was to take the last shot, or an open shot, or anything out of the team flow. “There were...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NewsBreak
Facebook
firstsportz.com

“Directly Apologize”: Woman hit by the ball furiously responds to Christian Wood

In the recent match-up of Houston Rockets and Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center the Houston Rockets led by Christian Wood fell short against the Charlotte Hornets as the final box score was 99-123 and the Rockets were down by 24 points. Houston Rockets finishing last in the conference ranking last year have decided to rebuild the franchise as the team under certain situations had to trade their stars like Russell Westbrook and James Harden away.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Mavs guard Isaiah Thomas receives unfortunate news amid return to NBA

Just when he got his most recent second chance at an NBA career, Isaiah Thomas will now have to wait once more as the team announced earlier that he has been placed in the league’s health and safety protocols. Just signed by the Dallas Mavericks to a ten-day hardship deal after his most recent ten-day deal with the Los Angeles Lakers ended earlier than expected, Thomas was expected to provide some depth at the point guard position while Dallas worked to get their team back to full health after their latest COVID-19 scare.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

58K+
Followers
108K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy