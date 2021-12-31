ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Lakers odds, picks and prediction

The Portland Trail Blazers (13-21) are on the road for one game Friday night to face the Los Angeles Lakers (17-16) New Year’s Eve. Tip-off is 10:30 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena. Below, we look at the Trail Blazers vs. Lakers odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

The Blazers have lost three games in a row and only have three wins in their last 16 games. They are 2-12 on the road this season. G Damian Lillard is averaging more than 24 points per game but it is more than four points fewer than he has averaged each of the last two seasons.

The Lakers are opening a five-game homestand. They are coming off a 104-99 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday night. They have only one win in their last eight games.

Trail Blazers at Lakers odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Friday at 1:16 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Trail Blazers +175 (bet $100 to win $175) | Lakers -220 (bet $220 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Trail Blazers +5.5 (-110) | Lakers -5.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 226.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Trail Blazers at Lakers key injuries

Trail Blazers

  • G Ben McLemore (health and safety protocols) probable
  • G Dennis Smith Jr. (health and safety protocols) probable
  • F Nassir Little (ankle) probable
  • F Robert Covington (health and safety protocols) out
  • G C.J. McCollum (lung) out
  • C Jusuf Nurkic (health and safety protocols) out
  • G Anfernee Simons (health and safety protocols) out
  • G Brandon Williams (health and safety protocols) out
  • C Cody Zeller (health and safety protocols) out

Lakers

  • F LeBron James (abdomen) probable
  • F Trevor Ariza (return to competition reconditioning) questionable
  • G Avery Bradley (concussion) questionable
  • F Anthony Davis (knee) out

Trail Blazers at Lakers odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Lakers 115, Trail Blazers 105

Neither team is playing well recently, but the Blazers are just absolutely decimated with players in COVID protocols. They have Lillard but will be without McCollum, Nurkic and Covington, as well as others.

The Blazers have been just awful on the road so TAKE the LAKERS (-220).

The Blazers have covered the spread only four times in their last 15 games. They have covered the spread only once all season when they lost the game.

The Lakers don’t have a ton of wins recently — only one in their last seven contests — but they have covered the spread in five of their last six victories.

Take the LAKERS -5.5 (-110).

Missing as many players as the Blazers are, it will be hard to put up the offensive numbers necessary to keep up with the Lakers. Three of the Lakers’ last four games and four of the last six have gone Over the projected total. But all of the six previous games went Under.

With a high projection for tonight, take UNDER 226.5 (-108).

thefocus.news

How much is a 10 day NBA contract worth, like the one Isaiah Thomas signed?

The Dallas Mavericks have acquired ex-All-Star player Isaiah Thomas to their team on Wednesday, 29 December, through a 10-day contract under circumstances of NBA’s coronavirus hardship allowance. How much is a 10-day contract worth?. Thomas’ registration to the Mavericks serves as his second team this season. He had played...
NBA
Lakers Daily

Here’s how Rajon Rondo reportedly feels about Lakers shipping him to Cavs

Rajon Rondo doesn’t seem to be upset with the idea of joining the Cleveland Cavaliers after being traded for Denzel Valentine. Rondo should see an increase in playing time as he joins the Cavaliers this season who have been depleted at guard after Ricky Rubio’s season-ending ACL tear. Rondo has appeared in 18 games for the Los Angeles Lakers this season.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Lakers Trade Sends Anthony Davis To New York

The New York Knicks are one team set up well to make a blockbuster NBA trade. They are difficult to pull off during the season, and this season it will be even more complicated because of the issues teams are dealing with stemming from a surge in positive COVID-19 tests.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Lakers Trade Lands Intriguing Guard In L.A.

After just trading away Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the first trade of the 2021-22 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers are still a franchise that is in peril. LeBron James is the only contributing player on this roster right now and with Anthony Davis out indefinitely due to a sprained left MCL, things are looking very bleak for this team.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Thursday’s Lakers Trade Rumor

Earlier Thursday night, a report emerged suggesting the Cleveland Cavaliers are in the market for a new point guard. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Cavaliers are in “serious” discussions with Cleveland after losing point guard Ricky Rubio to a season-ending ACL injury. According to Shams, Cleveland spoke with the Los Angeles Lakers about veteran point guard Rajon Rondo.
NBA
CBS Sports

Lakers trading Rajon Rondo a step toward fixing offseason mistakes, salvaging season amid disappointing start

The Los Angeles Lakers love Rajon Rondo. This really can't be overstated. LeBron James frequently monologues about his brilliance. He's often been used as a security blanket for Anthony Davis when James sits out as the lone Laker guard over the past three seasons to develop meaningful lob chemistry with him. Head coach Frank Vogel left him in the rotation throughout the entire 2019-20 season despite every shred of statistical evidence telling him otherwise because, as he frequently claimed, Rondo had "swag." James, Davis and Vogel all personally recruited Rondo back to the Lakers this offseason despite already having an overwhelmingly guard-heavy roster. Regardless of his (increasingly limited) value as a player, what can't be denied is that the Lakers genuinely valued Rondo's intellect and influence in their locker room.
NBA
CBS LA

LeBron James Scores Season-High 43, Lakers Beat Trail Blazers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored a season-high 43 points and extended his streak of 30-point games to seven in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 139-106 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. Malik Monk scored 18 points, Carmelo Anthony added 16 points and Russell Westbrook (15 points, 13 rebounds, 12 assists) recorded his ninth triple-double this season for the Lakers, who had dropped six of their last seven coming into the game. Portland’s Ben McLemore came off the bench to tie his season-high with 28 points in his first game back after clearing the league’s health and safety protocols....
NBA
Black Enterprise

Hoping To Build A Legacy, NBA Star Dwight Howard Signs $500,000 Deal With Arrowhead Water

Los Angeles Lakers big man Dwight Howard hopes to keep scoring large after leaving basketball. The NBA star who joined the league in 2004 wants to build a legacy of helping others once he hangs up the sneakers. As such, Howard has signed a $500,000 multi-year sponsorship deal with Arrowhead Water. Arrowhead will commit $75,000 toward Dwight Howard’s Grand Champions Foundation.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Instagram Model Sofia Jamora Denies She Had An Affair With LeBron James: “1. I Was Never With LeBron Nor Do I Know Who He Is And 2. I’m Not White."

LeBron James has been dragged into a controversy involving an Instagram model who is allegedly seeing the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. Sofia Jamora has fired back at reports suggesting she's had an affair with The King. Last year, Erza Haliti, a former Miss Idaho who's married to New Orleans Saints...
fadeawayworld.net

Ja Morant Reacts To His Dad Trying To Heckle LeBron James: "These Two Some Clowns... My Dawgs."

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies once again got the better of the Los Angeles Lakers. In a tough battle between the two teams, Ja and Memphis came out on top, beating the Lakers in a 104-99 game. Ja and LeBron went at it on the court, both playing some magnificent basketball. But Ja wasn't the only member of the Morant family facing off against LeBron James.
NBA
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Mavs guard Isaiah Thomas receives unfortunate news amid return to NBA

Just when he got his most recent second chance at an NBA career, Isaiah Thomas will now have to wait once more as the team announced earlier that he has been placed in the league’s health and safety protocols. Just signed by the Dallas Mavericks to a ten-day hardship deal after his most recent ten-day deal with the Los Angeles Lakers ended earlier than expected, Thomas was expected to provide some depth at the point guard position while Dallas worked to get their team back to full health after their latest COVID-19 scare.
NBA
