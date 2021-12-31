ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Diet Sodas Are Disappearing From Store Shelves — Here's Why

By Adwait
digg.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor once, it's not a supply-chain issue. Though...

digg.com

Comments / 1

Related
Taste Of Home

You’ll See Less ‘Diet’ Soda on Shelves Soon—Here’s Why

Did you know the first carbonated drink was created back in the 1700s? It’s true! It was a bit different than the soda we know and love today, but it’s always been a beloved drink the world over. The sugar-laden beverage has captured our hearts all the way from Coca-Cola and Pepsi to Dr. Pepper and root beer! Then, in the ’50s, low-calorie diet soda became a grocery store mainstay.
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

The Real Reason You're Seeing Less Diet Soda In Stores

When Royal Crown Cola debuted Diet-Rite Cola in 1958, the company marketed it toward diabetics (via Our Everyday Life). However, as Diet-Rite Cola quickly became one of the nation's best selling sodas, companies like Pepsi and Coca-Cola began noticing that most consumers were actually not diabetics, but dieters, and quickly invented their own comparable products to compete in the diet soda market (via Fast Company). Fast forward to 2021 and CNN has recently reported that diet sodas are an increasingly scarce find in retailers, and have instead been replaced with soft drinks labeled as "zero sugar" — indeed, sodas like Canada Dry, 7Up, A&W, and Sunkist have all rebranded from "diet" to "zero sugar." But why make such a seemingly small switch-up? It's all a marketing strategy aimed toward younger generations, including Millennials and Generation Zers. Chief Marketing Officer of PepsiCo Beverages North America Greg Lyons chimed in on the topic, stating, "Younger people just don't like the word 'diet.'"
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

You Should Never Order The Grilled Chicken Sandwich From McDonald's. Here's Why

Associated with greasy cheeseburgers, salty fries, and decadent milkshakes, fast food has long been considered something to avoid if you're trying to be health-conscious. However, in the last few years, many fast food chains have begun adding healthier options to their menus, like salads, fruit, and low fat and lower-calorie dishes. One chain that has been working diligently to offer healthier foods to patrons is McDonald's. While you can still find the iconic Big Mac and famous fries at the Golden Arches, you can also find a variety of lighter fare. There's the garden salad with chicken, the fruit and yogurt parfait, the Egg White Delight McMuffin, and apple slices to swap out for fries (via Women's Health).
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diet Sodas#Food Drink
Mashed

Why You Should Never Melt Butter Before Making Scrambled Eggs

When it comes to the land of breakfast foods, eggs definitely reign supreme. If you are a savory over sweet individual, nothing tastes better than hot eggs in the morning, whether you like them poached, scrambled, hard-boiled, or fried. Not only do they keep you feeling full longer than toast or cereal, they come in so many different flavors and varieties. From a luxurious eggs Benedict to a decadent shakshuka or a simple egg white omelette, you can order them in so many different combinations for a wildly different breakfast experience every time.
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

4 Foods No One Should Be Buying At The Grocery Store In 2022--Yikes!

It almost feels like it’s impossible to keep track of what foods are safe to eat and what foods aren’t anymore. With the prominence of social media, it seems like there are an endless number of opinions from “health experts” saying there’s a new toxic food on the market that needs to be eliminated from your diet. For this reason, grocery shopping can be incredibly stressful. While there is no single food that should be villainized or eliminated altogether, it’s important to know how certain ingredients may impact your body and adjust your diet accordingly. Here are four foods to consider cutting back on during your next grocery trip.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
SELF

20 Healthy Costco Snacks You Should Stock Up On

It's easy to get derailed in big box stores like Costco, where it seems like they have both everything and nothing you need all at once. But Costco's healthy snacks are not to be missed. And, luckily, they're actually kind of hard to miss. Instead of making a beeline for...
FOOD & DRINKS
BGR.com

If you bought this at Costco, it could burn or cut you so throw it out now

It’s the season to light up your home, whether it’s with Christmas decorations or candles. But if you purchased the Northern Lights Alaura Two-Tone Jar Candles recently and plan on using them, you should read this first. The company issued a recall for the two-tone jar candles sold at Costco as they might be dangerous to use. They pose laceration and fire risks, so you should stop using them right now if you have Northern Lights candles in your home.
RETAIL
Popculture

Taco Bell Reportedly Bringing Back One of Its Most Popular Menu Items

Taco Bell is reportedly bringing back one of its most popular menu items that was discontinued in 2020. Fans have been begging Taco Bell for a Mexican Pizza comeback for over a year now, and it sounds like they're going to get their wish. Food blogger Markie_devo announced on his Instagram page that the beloved menu item will be back on Taco Bell menus in April or May of 2022.
RESTAURANTS
BGR.com

Recall alert: If you have any of this bread or pasta, you may need to throw it away

Don't Miss: Wednesday’s deals: COVID tests in stock, $177 Roomba, Philips Hue sale, more People suffering from food allergies should always be on the lookout for health alerts detailing food product recalls that can contain undeclared allergens. That’s the case with the Local Fixe pasta and bread recall that the company announced a few days ago. Several products might contain wheat, but Local Fixe did not list the ingredient on the product packages. Most people can still consume the products in this pasta and bread recall without experiencing any issues. But those who are allergic to wheat should avoid them. The same...
PUBLIC HEALTH
shefinds

The Worst Foods No One Should Eat After 4pm Because They Cause Abdominal Fat, According To Experts

Weekends tend to be a time when people fall off their diets, but if you’re hoping to get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, you should continue to follow the 80-20 rule which means eating *mostly* health 80% of the time. You might feel like having a cheat meal today, but when choosing your food options for the entire weekend, remember that certain foods will take you farther than others. Simple carbohydrates like white rice, and high-carb, high-fat snack foods like chips and dip, are some of those empty-calorie foods you should avoid–especially in the evening hours when you’re less likely to burn them off due to inactivity. This can lead to the dreaded abdominal fat that plagues so many of us in this country (and is linked to more serious health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes). Here’s what our leading health experts say about choosing your meals and snacks for this afternoon and evening:
NUTRITION

Comments / 0

Community Policy