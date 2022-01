In recent years, whiskey brands like Uncle Nearest have helped to highlight the important role African Americans have played in the long history of American whiskey production. With its latest release, The Untold Story of Kentucky Whiskey, Chapter 1, Castle & Key Distillery is doing its part to honor that history and promote diversity and inclusion in the industry. But they are also going one step further, as proceeds from the whiskey will be used entirely to fund a scholarship for future distillers of color. And this isn’t just a one-time deal. Released in partnership with the Kentucky Black Bourbon Guild, the whiskey will return each year for another “chapter” with each release telling another story about the contribution of African Americans to the spirits industry. Per Castle & Key:

DRINKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO