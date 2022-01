DEWITT — Local medical officials have been pleading with people to get the COVID-19 vaccine as critical care beds are full, and health care workers are run ragged. Eighty percent of the patients in local intensive care units have COVID-19, and of those, 90% are not vaccinated against the coronavirus, said Dr. Kurt Anderson, senior vice president of physician operations and the chief medical officer for Genesis Health System, which operates hospitals in DeWitt and Maquoketa.

