Stay Healthy During the Winter Months with These Fruits and Vegetables

KTVB
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you think of winter, you probably don't...

www.ktvb.com

Good News Network

How To Help Hummingbirds During the Winter Months – Myths and Tips

It turns out that hummingbirds, as portentous they seem to be in spring and summer, will sometimes stick around in winter, when many proud owners of a hummingbird feeder stash them away. While many species are migratory, there are some who stick around all winter—a daunting prospect for the animal...
ANIMALS
PopSugar

Stay Healthy All Winter With This Dominican Red Onion Tea Remedy

From Washington Heights to Santo Domingo, Dominicans love to use the best of herbs and spices when cooking meals and concocting beverages. Beyond just packing our sustenance with elite levels of flavor, we also use many of these ingredients to nourish our bodies by boosting our immune systems with holistic — and often non-Western — healing. One of my favorites, and perhaps most-cherished crafted drinks in the kitchen of our mothers and abuelas, is the famous Dominican red onion tea.
FOOD & DRINKS
WWLP 22News

Staying active and healthy through the holidays

(Mass Appeal – This is the time of year when getting into a fitness routine is on people’s minds. But there are some important things to remember before you even think about heading to the gym. Train for Life owner & Head of Strength and Conditioning, Drew McConaha has some simple ways to stay active and prepare for a new workout routine.
WORKOUTS
Allrecipes.com

5 Common Cooking Mistakes That Make Vegetables Less Healthy

While any veggies are better than no veggies, there certainly are better ways to prepare them so they retain the most nutrients and better support an overall healthy diet. In fact, there are some preparations that are actually bad for you, adding unwanted fats, calories, sodium, and sugars to your diet.
FOOD & DRINKS
krcrtv.com

State health official's advice on staying healthy during the holidays

State health officials warn after an increase in COVID-19 cases following Thanksgiving, now is not the time to be letting your guard down, especially with the holiday season just beginning. Christmas is less than a week away and people across the county are going to be traveling and visiting family...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MyStateline.com

Staying Healthy and Sane During the Holidays with Andrea Marcellus

Andrea Marcellus joins us tonight to share realistic tips on how to stay healthy this holiday season- and stay sane while doing so. You can always get more tips at andlife.com and by following @andlifeinc on Facebook, and @andreamarcellus and @andlifeofficial Instagram.
FITNESS
Allrecipes.com

The Best and Worst Fruits and Vegetables to Buy Pre-Cut

You might think that buying pre-cut foods — like diced, spiralized, or perfectly shredded fruits and vegetables — is all upside. But there are a few downsides to purchasing pre-cut items: additional grocery cost, a more limited shelf-life, the loss of nutritional value, and even the potential for cross-contamination.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mercury

Staying safe during the winter season

The start of the winter season is a time filled with love, family and friends. The holidays allow us to spend time with the ones we love creating memories and eating great food. But it is also a time filled with traveling and changes in weather. Staying ahead of the winter season can prepare us for a great holiday to come.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Niagara Gazette

NIAGARA EATS: Squash, a tasty winter vegetable

The winter darkness has settled in and we are all enjoying the coziness of twinkling lights and layered blankets. While we are under blankets at home, most vegetables and fruits are under a blanket of snow. This time of year, there may not be tons of options for fresh, local produce, but there are still enough to get all your nutrients. Potatoes, onions, apples, carrots, cabbage, and winter squash are loaded with fiber, vitamins and minerals to keep you healthy during the dark winter months. You can find all of these tasty veggies at the CCE Niagara Veggie Van, a mobile farmers market.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
chickasaw.net

Winter Fruit and Vegetable Program Accepting Applications Now

The Chickasaw Nation Winter Fruit and Vegetable Program is committed to providing healthy fruits and vegetables to our Chickasaw seniors during the winter months to fill the gap between growing seasons in the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program. Chickasaw seniors, age 55 and older, Chickasaw Warrior Society members and...
AGRICULTURE
Mashed

Why Eating Chicken On New Year's Is Considered Bad Luck

It's almost time for 2021 to be on its way out, leading the resolution-makers among us to start setting intentions for the new year, and the superstitious among us to plan what to eat on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day that might help set the tone for 2022. Did you know that there are a variety of foods traditionally served around the world for New Year's that are considered lucky, dishes that are supposed to shepherd in good fortune as well as good flavor?
FOOD & DRINKS

