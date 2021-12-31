Retired NFL player hires ex-convicts for delivery business

Doctors say ex-NFL player Phillip Adams had stage two CTE brain injuries when he shot six people dead before turning the gun on himself.His case of chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, was unusually severe, with doctors comparing it to that of Aaron Hernandez, the former player convicted of murder who also died by suicide. Adams played in the league for 20 years and, according to his family, was “desperately seeking help from the NFL, but was denied all claims.”His family agreed shortly after his death to have his brain tested for CTE, a degenerative disease linked to head trauma...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO