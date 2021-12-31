ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Retired NFL player hires ex-convicts for delivery business

crowrivermedia.com
 1 day ago

Retired NFL player Jason Murphy joins...

www.crowrivermedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Phillip Adams: Ex-NFL player had ‘CTE similar to Aaron Hernandez’ when he shot six and turned gun on himself

Doctors say ex-NFL player Phillip Adams had stage two CTE brain injuries when he shot six people dead before turning the gun on himself.His case of chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, was unusually severe, with doctors comparing it to that of Aaron Hernandez, the former player convicted of murder who also died by suicide. Adams played in the league for 20 years and, according to his family, was “desperately seeking help from the NFL, but was denied all claims.”His family agreed shortly after his death to have his brain tested for CTE, a degenerative disease linked to head trauma...
NFL
insideedition.com

Ex-NFL Player Who Killed 7, Including Self, in Shooting Had 'Unusually Severe' CTE, Researchers Say

A former NFL player who shot and killed six people before taking his own life was suffering from a severe case of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), researchers say. Philip Adams’ brain was found to have “unusually severe” frontal lobe damage from being hit in the head repeatedly during his six-season football career, according to a team of University of Boston researchers who were asked to study his brain.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Murphy
CBS Sports

Former NFL star Clinton Portis seeks to avoid prison time for fraud; federal prosecutors seek 10-16 months

Nearly four months after pleading guilty to his role in a nationwide scheme to defraud the NFL's healthcare benefit program for league veterans, former All-Pro running back Clinton Portis is seeking no jail time ahead of his Jan. 6 sentencing hearing. Federal prosecutors, meanwhile, are recommending a high-end sentencing -- between 10 and 16 months of prison time -- as well as a fine for Portis' involvement in the fraud case. That's according to U.S. District Court filings obtained by CBS Sports.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Logistics#American Football
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
Hot 107.9

Former New Orleans Saints Player Dies While In Police Custody In Alabama

This Ex-NFL player has died while in the custody of police in Alabama after being arrested for an altercation. Glenn Foster Jr. the 31 years old African-American male and former professional football player for the New Orleans Saints back in 2013 was arrested Saturday, December 4, 2021 in Alabama during a high speed chase. He was caught going 90 […]
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy