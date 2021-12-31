Ripley's Believe It Or Not has a hairy New Year's plan

Are you done with 2021? Blow one last kiss to this year while watching the ball drop in New York City’s Times Square. Here’s how you can do it!. Following the ups and many downs of 2021, it’s time to bid farewell to this year – and what better way to do it than by watching the ball drop in Times Square? After a year without spectators, the public will be allowed back into the heart of Manhattan to celebrate New Year’s Eve, but if you can’t make it – or would rather not be among the masses – no worries! You can watch the ball drop from the comfort of your own home. For those without cable, you can watch the livestream below, courtesy of TimesSquareNYC.org. There are no commercials, and the live stream will show “backstage access, behind-the-scenes stories and interviews with performers and other celebrities.”

