What happens when the S&P 500 climbs more than 25% in a year? This chart shows midteen gains usually follow.

By Joy Wiltermuth
 1 day ago
The stock market could see another dazzling year of gains in 2022, according to Truist Advisory Services. Lillian Suwanrumpha/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

No doubt, 2021 has been a stellar year for U.S. stocks.

The S&P 500 index

SPX,

-0.26%

is headed for a stellar 27% annual gain as of Friday, the last day of trade in a year when highly transmissible coronavirus variants have kept the pandemic at the forefront.

But while such outsized stock-market gains have been fairly rare in the past 70 years, past performance shows that 2022 still could be a robust year for returns, according to a review of historical S&P 500 performance by Truist Advisory Services.

Indeed, Keith Lerner, co-chief investment officer at Truist, found the S&P 500 has produced at least 25% annual returns (including dividends), only 18 times since 1950. But in the following year, the broad-based index rose 82% of the time, notching average annual gains of 14% (see chart).

S&P 500 notched 25%+ annual returns only 18 times since 1950 Truist Advisory Services

“Two of the three years where stocks failed to rise, 1981 and 1990, coincided with recessions,” Lerner wrote, in a Friday client note. “Our work suggests near-term recession risk remains low.”

“The other downside market outlier was 1962, which was challenged by a flash crash and deteriorating investor confidence,” Lerner wrote.

The coming year will kick off with Federal Reserve monetary policies that remain highly accommodative for financial assets, at least in its first few months. Pandemic support by central banks has been credited with underpinning the global economic recovery, while keeping credit flowing, but also pushing up asset prices to sometimes worrying levels.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

-0.16%

was poised for a 19% annual gain for 2021, while the Nasdaq Composite Index

COMP,

-0.61%

advanced about 22%, according to FactSet.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell outlined plans in December to more aggressively reduce the central bank’s hallmark $120 billion in monthly pandemic bond purchases, in a bid to combat inflation that’s touched 1980s levels. It is targeting March as a potential end date for the program, after about two years. The Fed also penciled in three rated hikes in 2022.

: Is the U.S. stock market closed on Friday for New Year’s Eve? No. It isn’t even closed on Monday. Here’s why!

Stocks end lower Friday, with S&P 500 still booking 26.9% annual gain for 2021

Stocks ended modestly lower on New Year's Eve, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing its grip on slight gains late in the year's final session. The blue-chip index shed about 60 points Friday, or 0.2%, to end near 36,338, still enough to solidify a 1.1% weekly gain, 5.4% advance for December and a quarterly climb of 7.4%. For the year, the Dow rose a robust 18.7%. That compares with the S&P 500 index gaining 26.9% on the year, after also ended Friday's session lower by about 0.3%. The Nasdaq Composite Index booked a 21.4% gain for 2021, while closing down 0.6% Friday.
The S&P 500 beat both Dow, and Nasdaq in 2021 by the widest margin in 24 years. Here’s what history says happens in 2022.

While the music played, investors kept dancing, paraphrasing a line from former Citigroup C, -0.07%. Purchasers of U.S. stocks have danced to the tune of a record rise for the broad-market S&P 500 index in 2021 and are eager to glean clues on what follows in the coming year which many expect to be filled with uncertainty even if pandemic worries begin to ebb.
stockxpo.com

S&P 500 dips in final trading day of the year, set for 27% gain in 2021

U.S. stocks were marginally lower Friday morning as investors close out a stellar 2021. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed about 80 points, or 0.2%. The S&P 500 ticked down 0.2%. The Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.2%. Pfizer led the S&P 500 on Friday, rising 1.6%. British regulators approved the use...
Stocks close lower in muted trade, end close to records

U.S. stocks lost steam in a lackluster trading session on Friday, as major indexes closed the last day of 2021 marginally lower, but still within striking distance of record highs made during a banner year. The S&P 500 treaded water during the session but closed out 2021 up 27%, marking...
U.S. stock market trades at the flat line but aims for gains Friday morning, in final trading session of 2021

U.S. stock indexes on Friday were little changed but edging slightly higher, in the final trading day of 2021, with risk appetite waning on New Year's Eve. With most European markets closed or shutting down early on Friday, trading is expected to be thin in U.S. markets too as investors close out a good year for global equities with economies recovering from the global pandemic. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 0.1% higher at 36,423, the S&P 500 index advanced 0.1% to 4,784, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was trading 0.2% higher at 15,774.
U.S. small-cap stocks will probably lag the S&P 500 next year, says DataTrek. Here’s why.

U.S. small-cap stocks will probably underperform the S&P 500 index in 2022, according to DataTrek Research. “Our reasoning is straightforward,” wrote DataTrek co-founder Nicholas Colas in a note Thursday. “This asset class needs the tailwind of lower US corporate high yield spreads over Treasuries to outperform large caps, but spreads are already at/near their historical lows.”
Nutriband stock more than doubles in very active trading after a full patent was issued in South Korea

Shares of Nutriband Inc. rocketed 126.6% in very active trading Friday morning, after the developer of a fentanyl abuse deterrent patch said it was issued a full patent in South Korea for its lead technology Aversa. Volume spiked to 31.8 million shares, compared with the full-day average of roughly 55,300 shares, and enough to make the stock the most actively traded on major U.S. exchanges. The stock has already been halted once for volatility since the opening bell. The company said the patent, issued by the Korean Intellectual Property Office, underpins Aversa, which uses taste aversion to address primary routes of abuse for opioid based transdermal patches. Despite the stock's more than doubling Friday, it was still down 40.9% this year, while the S&P 500 has climbed 27.2%.
LIVE MARKETS In 2021, the S&P 500 almost partied like it was 1995

Dec 31 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. IN 2021, THE S&P 500 ALMOST PARTIED LIKE IT WAS 1995 (0900 EST/1400 GMT) With just one trading day to go in 2021,...
Dow snaps winning streak as U.S. stocks close lower Thursday

U.S. stock indexes ended lower Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average snapping its winning streak before the final day of trading in 2021. The Dow fell around 0.3%, ending a stretch of six straight days of gains, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite dipped about 0.2%, according to preliminary data from FactSet. Stocks posted modest losses even as U.S. Labor Department data released Thursday showed new jobless claims fell in the week ended Dec. 25. The U.S. stock market is open for trading on Dec. 31.
