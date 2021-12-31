ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Giants' Kenny Golladay facing first-ever season without a touchdown

By Dan Benton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IjgIG_0da2GJxE00

Never before in Kenny Golladay’s life has he been held out of the end zone for an entire season, but that’s the reality facing the New York Giants’ receiver with two games remaining in 2021.

Golladay, who signed a high-priced free agent deal to serve as the Giants’ red zone threat, has caught just 39 passes for 499 yards. Most importantly? Zero touchdowns.

It’s a new experience for Golladay and one he’s not exactly pleased with. In fact, he’s used the word “frustrated” quite a bit this season and again on Thursday.

“Of course it’s been kind of frustrating just with the ups and downs, not being able to be available for the entire season. It’s frustrating, but I’m just going to continue to come to work each and every week,” Golladay told reporters.

“To be honest, with it being two games left I think as of right now – I even said to some of the guys, ‘Let’s just go out there and put good stuff on tape.’ I think that’s all you can really ask for right now. I know that’s what I try to do at least, go out there with my best foot forward every time and just try to put good stuff on tape.”

Golladay said weeks ago that he wanted to finish the season on a high note but things have not played out according to plan.

If he could go back in time knowing what he knows now, would Golladay still sign with the Giants? Is this the sort of experience he would want for his past self?

“I guess I’m just embracing it, to be honest,” Golladay said. “I can’t go and change anything. It has been a lot of ups and downs. Like I said, the only thing I can do is just keep coming in to work.”

Those are the words of a broken man. One of many who currently toss on the Giants’ uniform each week.

“Kenny’s a good player and, like I said, everybody’s trying to get better and compete. Kenny competes every day on the field, whether it’s the practice field or the game field,” Freddie Kitchens said. “He tries to do the best he can and we’re going to continue to ask that of him and he’s going to continue to give us the best that he can.”

Golladay has three years remaining on his four-year deal and cap hits in excess of $21 million through the 2024 season. That’s a lot of dough for very little production.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Matt Nagy Announces Starting Quarterback For Week 17

The Chicago Bears officially have their starting quarterback in Week 17. On Friday, head coach Matt Nagy announced Andy Dalton as the team’s QB1 for Sunday’s matchup against the New York Giants, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Rookie signal caller Justin Fields was limited through practice this...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
NBC Sports

Kenny Golladay hopes to “put good stuff on tape” to end frustrating year

Like just about everything else the Giants tried this year, their move to sign wide receiver Kenny Golladay to provide juice to their offense was a major miss. Golladay hurt his hamstring in training camp, missed time during the regular season with a knee injury, and failed to produce at a high level when he was healthy enough to get on the field. Golladay has 34 catches for 499 yards and no touchdowns with two games left in a year that he somewhat charitably described as “kind of frustrating.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#American Football#The New York Giants#Freddie Kitchens
Yardbarker

Kenny Golladay Hoping to Finish Frustrating Season on a Positive Note

By all accounts, Giants receiver Kenny Golladay has done a decent enough job of keeping his cool amidst a season that has been a disappointment, notwithstanding his injury-shortened 2020 campaign. Golladay, the Giants' top free-agent signing in 2021, has dealt with injuries that cost him three full games this year--and...
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants notebook: Kenny Golladay, Isaiah Wilson, Leonard Williams, more

Let’s empty the notebook with a New Year’s Eve New York Giants notebook. Obviously, the Giants would like to finish the season with victories in their final two games. “You really just want these guys who have come out and worked very hard throughout the year for us, dealt with a lot of adversity throughout the year and stuck together very well as a team, to experience success, and we’ve talked a lot as a team,” Judge satold the team’s official website. “You just want these guys to go out and feel the rewards for their work. They’ve done everything we’ve asked them to do. There’s been a number of things that they had to overcome this year as a team and a number of changes and different things that we’ve had to work through. But ultimately, I really love and respect the way they show up every week and empty the tank for us.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears vs. Giants: Everything we know about Chicago's Week 17 win

In a game that was expected to be Matt Nagy’s last home game as head coach of the Chicago Bears, his team marched to a dominating 29-3 victory over the New York Giants. The defense got things started early, and the Bears ran away with the game. After an upset win with Nick Foles at quarterback, the Bears switched to Andy Dalton against the Giants. But it was all about the defense — and one historic moment — in Chicago’s win during their home finale.
NFL
ClutchPoints

NFL news: John Madden’s simple request before his death, got ‘blown away’

John Madden was a man filled with ebullience and brimming with personality. But three days before his death, he had a simple request. According to Cydney Henderson of USA Today Sports, the legendary NFL coach and broadcaster wanted to watch Fox Sports’ documentary on him, entitled “All Madden.” Of course, his wish was granted. He watched it surrounded by his family and friends on Christmas Day.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

59K+
Followers
108K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy