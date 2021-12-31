Giants' Kenny Golladay facing first-ever season without a touchdown

Never before in Kenny Golladay’s life has he been held out of the end zone for an entire season, but that’s the reality facing the New York Giants’ receiver with two games remaining in 2021.

Golladay, who signed a high-priced free agent deal to serve as the Giants’ red zone threat, has caught just 39 passes for 499 yards. Most importantly? Zero touchdowns.

It’s a new experience for Golladay and one he’s not exactly pleased with. In fact, he’s used the word “frustrated” quite a bit this season and again on Thursday.

“Of course it’s been kind of frustrating just with the ups and downs, not being able to be available for the entire season. It’s frustrating, but I’m just going to continue to come to work each and every week,” Golladay told reporters.

“To be honest, with it being two games left I think as of right now – I even said to some of the guys, ‘Let’s just go out there and put good stuff on tape.’ I think that’s all you can really ask for right now. I know that’s what I try to do at least, go out there with my best foot forward every time and just try to put good stuff on tape.”

Golladay said weeks ago that he wanted to finish the season on a high note but things have not played out according to plan.

If he could go back in time knowing what he knows now, would Golladay still sign with the Giants? Is this the sort of experience he would want for his past self?

“I guess I’m just embracing it, to be honest,” Golladay said. “I can’t go and change anything. It has been a lot of ups and downs. Like I said, the only thing I can do is just keep coming in to work.”

Those are the words of a broken man. One of many who currently toss on the Giants’ uniform each week.

“Kenny’s a good player and, like I said, everybody’s trying to get better and compete. Kenny competes every day on the field, whether it’s the practice field or the game field,” Freddie Kitchens said. “He tries to do the best he can and we’re going to continue to ask that of him and he’s going to continue to give us the best that he can.”

Golladay has three years remaining on his four-year deal and cap hits in excess of $21 million through the 2024 season. That’s a lot of dough for very little production.